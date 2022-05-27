A 34-year-old man was drunk and high while driving on the wrong side of Hwy. 169 when he hit an oncoming SUV and killed a passenger over the weekend, according to newly filed charges.

Michael M. Morse, of Minneapolis, was charged Thursday in Hennepin County District Court with one count of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the crash early Sunday west of Jordan. The collision killed 19-year-old Arianna M. Vos of Hutchinson, Minn., and seriously injured two other young women in the SUV with her.

Morse remains jailed in lieu of $150,000 bail ahead of a July 13 court date. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

Vos arrived by ambulance to HCMC and declared dead about 90 minutes after the collision.

The driver of the women's SUV, 20-year-old driver Cassidy N. Martin, of Gaylord, Minn., needed a metal rod implanted to repair a broken leg, the charges read. Rear-seat passenger Alyssa L. Grutt, 20, of Hutchinson, also required the same procedure for a broken leg. Grutt also suffered a lacerated liver, lung bruises and abdominal injuries.

Vos was a Hutchinson High School classmate of Grutt's and worked with Martin at a FedEx facility in Mankato, Vos' mother said. DeeDee Vos said her daughter and the others were returning from the Twin Cities after a night at an 18-and-older club.

Arianna Vos just finished her sophomore year at Minnesota State University, Mankato, where she was studying zoology, her mother said.

According to the criminal complaint:

A state trooper arrived before 3:30 a.m. at the crash scene, southbound Hwy. 169 at Delaware Avenue, and detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from Morse. He said he had three mixed drinks about 30 to 45 minutes before driving his SUV north in the southbound lanes.

"I live in downtown Minneapolis, so I was driving there, and all of a sudden, I see headlights coming down on me, and that was that," the charges quoted Morse as telling law enforcement at the scene.

Morse failed a field sobriety test, and a preliminary breath test measured his preliminary blood alcohol content at 0.113%, according to a search warrant affidavit filed in court. That level is well above the legal limit for driving in Minnesota.

The trooper removed suspected marijuana from Morse's pocket and various drug paraphernalia. Morse "later admitted smoking marijuana before driving," the charges read.