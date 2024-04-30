Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A tip from a relative led to a man being charged Tuesday with accosting a woman on a Brooklyn Park walking trail and sexually assaulting her at gunpoint.

Cade Alfred Talawalay, 21, of Brooklyn Center, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and first-degree robbery in connection with the random attack on April 24.

Talawalay remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail ahead of court hearing Wednesday. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

According to the criminal complaint:

The woman met with police at her home and told them she went for a walk to cool off after arguing with her spouse. While on the trail, a man approached and led her to a bench, then pointed a gun at her face and stole her cellphone.

Talawalay took her to a bush nearby, threatened to kill her and forced her to perform oral sex.

After being let go, the woman went home and disclosed the assault to her spouse, who called 911.

The woman "was very distraught upon arrival of the officers," the charges read. The woman went to HCMC and underwent a sexual assault examination.

Police obtained video surveillance from the area and released a still photo from the footage.

On Saturday, a man called police and said the suspect in the photo was his stepson.

The stepfather brought Talawalay to police. Officers saw that he matched the man in the surveillance video, even though his face appeared to be freshly shaven.

Police searched Talawalay's bedroom and found the woman's cellphone.















