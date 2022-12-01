Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A man waved a handgun in a downtown Minneapolis bar with a largely LGBTQ clientele and shouted a derogatory epithet while threatening to kill a server, according to felony charges filed this week.

Conell W. Harris, 29, of Minneapolis, was charged Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court with making threats of violence with reckless disregard of risk and illegal weapons possession in connection with the incident late Monday at the 19 Bar located on W. 15th Street just west of Nicollet Avenue.

Harris was arrested at the scene and remains jailed in lieu of $120,000 bail ahead of a court appearance Thursday afternoon. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

This gun incident occurred as the Twin Cities LGBTQ community copes with the impact of a mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs on Nov. 20. A gunman opened fire there, leaving five dead and 17 injured in one of the city's few LGBTQ bars.

Three days later, a candlelight vigil was held outside the Saloon in downtown Minneapolis, a popular LGBTQ nightspot where management said it was planning to increase security. The bar is hosting a fundraiser for Club Q from 7-10 p.m. Dec. 17, when tips will go to the shooting's survivors.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Harris:

Police were alerted shortly after 11 p.m. of a man who pulled out a gun after being directed to leave the bar. Several people inside pointed at Harris as officers arrived, arrested him and seized the gun.

Patrons and employees told police that Harris entered the bar and was "acting strangely," then became upset because he was asked to show identification. A bartender came over and told Harris to leave.

"I ain't going nowhere," the charges quoted him as saying in response, before brandishing a gun. Harris then, as one patron stepped between them, warned the bartender in profane and physically threatening language to watch what he was saying.

Before leaving, Harris continued yelling profanities at the bartenders and used a derogatory term in a threat to kill one of them.

Harris came back inside and played pool before officers arrived and arrested him.

Court records show Harris has one conviction each in Hennepin County for robbery and burglary, and two convictions for illegal weapons possession.