Gang retaliation for the fatal shooting of one man in April likely prompted two men to be killed about 2 1⁄ 2 weeks later in north Minneapolis, according to charges filed Monday against two people.

Deijuan A McCaleb-Robinson, 21, of Minneapolis, was charged with two counts of intentional second-degree murder and illegal weapons possession in connection with the shooting on May 14 of Mcconda D. Robinson, 51, and Kayvon J. Williams, 21, both of Minneapolis, near W. Broadway and N. Bryant Avenue.

Lerita S. Rayford, 28, of St. Paul, was charged with aiding an offender after the fact as the suspect getaway driver.

McCaleb-Robinson and remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail. Rayford remains jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail. Both are due in court Tuesday, and court records do not show attorneys listed for them.

A third person implicated in the killings "has yet to be identified," the charges noted.

Police have tied the killings of Robinson and Williams to the fatal drive-by shooting on April 27 of Eloe Lomax, 23, of Minneapolis, in the 3200 block of N. Knox Avenue in Minneapolis. No arrests have been announced in that case.

According to the charges against McCaleb-Robinson and Rayford:

Witnesses told police that two men — one in a blue hoodie and another in black hoodie — got out of a vehicle and pulled out guns.

The man in the blue hoodie, later identified as McCaleb-Robinson, was the only one who fired.

The men got back in their vehicle and left with Rayford behind the wheel. McCaleb-Robinson and Rayford were both arrested Thursday morning.