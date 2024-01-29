Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A 37-year-old man could be charged as soon as Monday in connection with the shooting deaths in a Coon Rapids home of three family members newly identified as a woman, her husband and her son.

The killings occurred early Friday afternoon at a house in the 200 block of NW. 94th Avenue, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

The three were identified by the Sheriff's Office on Monday as 42-year-old Shannon P. Jungwirth, her son, 20-year-old Jorge A. Reyes-Jungwirth, and her husband, 39-year-old Mario A. Trejo Estrada.

Reyes-Jungwirth's close friend Jack Heidelberg said that "Jorge was just in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Heidelberg told the Star Tribune that Reyes-Jungwirth was supposed to be at work Friday at his landscaping job "but it was slow, and his boss texted him and told him to take the day off."

Two young children found in the home at the time of the killings were not physically harmed, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Tierney Peters said.

The 37-year-old suspect was arrested a few hours later and remains jailed . The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged. The man's criminal history includes a 2020 conviction in federal court in Minnesota for being a felon in possession of a gun. He's also been convicted in the Chicago area for aggravated battery and two weapons-related offenses.

Peters said that an open-line call to 911 from the home came about 12:25 p.m. and included "sounds of a disturbance in the background."

Officers went to the residence and found the three people dead inside, she said.

Heidelberg said he and Reyes-Jungwirth met in fourth grade, graduated together from Henry Sibley High School -- since renamed Two Rivers -- and "have been close friends ever since."

He said he helped Reyes-Jungwirth file his taxes the night before the killings. On Sunday, "I texted, didn't get answer and just thought he was busy," said Heidelberg, who has started an online fund-raising campaign on behalf of the family to help with funeral expenses.

Reyes-Jungwirth was "big on video games," Heidelberg said. "We played every day for the last three months."

Heidelberg started describing his friend "as such a genuine kid," then paused and couldn't continue.



