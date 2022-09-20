A roving network of robbers has been stealing cellphones from people near bars in downtown Minneapolis and Dinkytown for the past 15 months, draining their transaction apps of money totaling more than $275,000 and then selling the phones to a man who ships them to buyers overseas, according to charges filed Tuesday.

Charges of racketeering were filed against 12 people "following a groundbreaking and extensive joint investigation" by the Minneapolis Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Those among the defendants who worked the streets often targeted intoxicated people as they left bars at closing time from June 2021 to as recently as two weeks ago, the charges read.

In some incidents, the defendants would take phones by intimidation or use force that has left people with serious injuries.

At other times, the defendants would approach people in a friendly manner and ask them for their phone, so they could add themselves to a social media platform. The defendants would make sure the victims unlocked their phone before handing it to accomplices who would transfer money from the victims' accounts to the thieves' accounts using mobile payment services such as Venmo, Zelle and Coinbase.

The amount of money from 40 or more victims' apps totaled $277,000, according to the charges, with the value of the stolen phones topping $25,000.

Charged with felony racketeering and with warrants issued for their arrest are: St. Paul residents Aaron Johnson, 25; Sharlotte Green, 21; Charlie Pryor Jr., 18; Charlie Pryor Sr., 41; Alfonze Stuckey, 23; Sherrod Lamar, 23; Emarion White, 18; and Antonio Green, 19; Minneapolis residents David Mullins, 26; Zhongshuang Su, aka Brandon Su; and Heiron Birts, 26; and Bloomington resident Lawrence Miles, 22.

Su is accused of being the man who others in the scheme called the "iPhone Man" who bought the stolen phones and sent them to buyers overseas. In total, prosecutors believe, Su has made 40 shipments of 1,135 phones to addresses in Hong Kong.

While law enforcement is in pursuit of all 12 defendants, the charges point out that Su "is in the country on a student visa and presents a flight risk."

Several among the defendants are in the same family or live in the same home, the charges lay out. As examples: The Pryors are father and son, and Stuckey is their cousin. The Greens are siblings. Sharlotte Green and Johnson are in a relationship.

This is a breaking news update. Come back to Startribune.com for more details.