A 34-year-old woman admitted to driving onto a south Minneapolis sidewalk and running over her former boyfriend last week, explaining to police that they had been in a dispute over a vehicle she let him borrow, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday.

Deandra C. Sharber, of Crystal, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder in connection with the death early Saturday of the man in his 30s who officials have yet to identify.

Sharber remains jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail ahead of a court appearance Wednesday. Court records do not list an attorney for her.

According to the complaint:

Officers arriving at E. 17th Street and S. 1st Avenue about 3:20 a.m. saw an SUV on the sidewalk with the man on the ground next to the vehicle. Emergency responders took him to HCMC, where he was declared dead about 45 minutes later.

Sharber, standing next to the SUV, "told responding officers that she had 'pulled up on' " the former boyfriend to confront him about possession of a vehicle.

Under further questioning by police, Sharber said she recently loaned him a car and "had a disagreement about when he would return it."

Sharber said she saw him walking on the sidewalk, followed him and, at one point, went the wrong way on a one-way street in pursuit before running him over.