A 31-year-old man was charged Tuesday with leaving a loaded gun among many firearms in his downtown Minneapolis apartment, where his 12-year-old son accidentally shot his 10-year-old brother to death.

Brandon L. Mayberry was charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree manslaughter in connection with the death on April 15 of Amare Rashaun Mayberry-Campbell at the apartment in the 300 block of Hennepin Avenue.

A warrant has been issued for Mayberry's arrest. Contact information for Mayberry was not immediately available Tuesday. A message was left with an attorney who is representing him in a civil matter.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers arrived at the apartment building and began lifesaving measures on Amare, who had been carried down to the lobby by the 12-year-old and a neighbor. Emergency medical responders took Amare to HCMC, where he died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

A police search of the apartment turned up the gun and seven other firearms. Several of them were loaded. Unsecured ammunition was also found in the residence.

The 12-year-old, described by police as hysterical, told officers that his father went to work, leaving him and his brother alone in the apartment.

He said he sat on a pillow in his father's bedroom and felt the gun beneath him.

He took the gun into the living room, where he kicked over the dog's water dish. He said he started to drop the gun, and while fumbling to regain control, "he grabbed the grip but also pulled the trigger by accident" and fired the fatal shot, the complaint read.