CF Montreal's North Star bell rang early and often in its 4-0 victory over Minnesota United on Saturday night at Saputo Stadium.

Montreal scored twice in the first 13 minutes, just three days after it lost an emotional Canadian championship game 2-1 at Vancouver.

Former Loons striker Mason Toye scored Saturday in the seventh minute in his first game back from knee surgery and defender Zachary Brault-Gillard scored another just six minutes later.

Toye then scored again in the 58th minute for a 3-0 lead.

Montreal added a fourth goal in the 76th minute on a night when the club's signature 125-year-old, 1,500-pound bell rang five times in a city of churches and cathedrals: once for each goal and a fifth time for the victory.

The Loons, missing Sang Bin Jeong because of a knock sustained in training during the week, never recovered from those first two goals.

Loons coach Adrian Heath brought star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso off the bench for the second consecutive game after his four-month holdout ended last month.

Reynoso played 24 minutes as a second-half substitute in last Saturday's 1-1 draw with Toronto FC. He entered at the second half's start again Saturday with his team trailing 2-0.

His presence immediately energized the attack of a team whose best scoring chance before halftime was striker Mender Garcia's whiffed one-timer attempt at an open goal from 15 yards out.

Reynoso's left-footed shot, among his other chances, hit the crossbar when the score was still 2-0.

The Loons (5-7-5) selected Toye seventh overall in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft as a Generation Adidas player. They traded him to Montreal in October 2020 for $600,000 general allocation money and a 2021 second-round pick.

Toye's seventh-minute goal was his first since June 29, 2022. Saturday's game was his first since he had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in early April.

When teammate Hassani Dotson collided with a Montreal player, the ball came bouncing out free. Toye was there to collect it and on a full run from 40 yards got close enough to chip the ball over Loons keeper Dayne St. Clair before defender DJ Taylor could close the gap and muscle him off the ball.

Toye scored his second goal by directing a rebound past St. Clair after St. Clair came up big to stop the original shot.

Montreal may be 1-8-1 away from home, but on Saturday it improved to 7-1-0 at home and moved under the playoff cut line and into ninth place in the Eastern Conference.

The Loons had won four times on the road entering Saturday's game, matched in that time only by Seattle and Orlando.

The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.