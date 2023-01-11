Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes a look at the 20-21 Timberwolves at the midpoint of their season, and offers up a couple reasons for optimism as well as a couple things to be wary of already this year. Bottom line: It feels like the ceiling has been considerably lowered on a season of great expectations, and there's a lot of work to be done to raise it again.

9:00: La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for the second half of their Carlos Correa discussion as well as a look around the NFC North. Rand follows with some extended thoughts on why he is skeptical of the Correa deal as well as praise for the 13-4 Vikings.

28:00: Is Minnesota United going to sign a South Korean World Cup star?

