The Twins and Dodgers played into the early morning, thanks to a rain delay, and are back at it with a noon getaway day game at Target Field.

The Dodgers won 7-2 on Tuesday when the Twins bullpen faltered.

Chris Paddack makes his debut for the Twins, starting against lefthander Clayton Kershaw. Paddack, who came over in an Opening Day trade with San Diego, was 1-3 against the Dodgers in seven starts for San Diego.

The Twins placed Alex Kirilloff on the injured list as he continues to deal with a right wrist injury that ended his season early in 2021.

Kirilloff had surgery in late July last season to repair a ligament tear in his right wrist. And while he had a fairly normal offseason and spring camp, soreness re-occurred after the late rain-delayed game Tuesday.

"He came in, I think, in a pretty good spot, but it's something that has kind of crept into the situation," manager Rocco Baldelli said. "I don't believe it was one swing. I don't believe it was anything like that, but it's something where the soreness has just returned."

Baldelli said the 24-year-old will undergo imaging Wednesday and could possibly go to Ohio to have the doctor who did his surgery check out his wrist.

Trevor Larnach, 2-for-19 at St. Paul, is up to replace Kirilloff.

The Twins also called up pitcher Dereck Rodriguez from Class AAA St. Paul and designated reliever Jharel Cotton for assignment. Rodriguez is the son of Hall of Famer Ivan Rodriguez and was originally drafted by the Twins 11 years ago as an outfielder.

Carlos Correa, who had two doubles for the Twins last night, is not in the starting lineup today.

Byron Buxton will DH with Gilberto Celestino in center field.

DODGERS LINEUP

Mookie Betts, RF

Freddie Freeman, 1B

Trea Turner, SS

Max Muncy, DH

Justin Turner, 3B

Chris Taylor, LF

Cody Bellinger, CF

Gavin Lux, 2B

Austin Barnes, C

TWINS LINEUP

Byron Buxton, DH

Luis Arraez, 2B

Gio Urshela, 3B

Jorge Polanco, SS

Gary Sanchez, C

Max Kepler, RF

Miguel Sano, 1B

Gilberto Celestino, CF

Nick Gordon, LF