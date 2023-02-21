Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Agriculture giant Cargill Inc. has named two women to steer finance and global strategy for the company.

Joanne Knight, currently the acting chief financial officer, will step into the role on a permanent basis. She replaces Jamie Miller, the 157-year-old company's first-ever female CFO, who held the position for 19 months prior to her departure in January.

The Minnetonka-based company also named Philippa Purser as Head of Strategy and Global Process Leader.

"The world is a diverse place, and to nourish the world in a safe, responsible, and sustainable way, we need to bring more perspectives and voices to the table," said CEO Brian Sikes.

Sikes, who began his tenure on January 1, called both Knight and Purser "exceptional leaders." The placements follow an internal and external talent search.

Prior to Monday's announcement, women held just under half of the seats on Cargill's executive team.

The postings come at a time of growth for the company. Global commodity prices soared in 2022, due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and other supply-side constraints. In August, Cargill reported a record-breaking $165 billion in annual revenue — a 23% increase over the previous year's earnings.

Knight previously oversaw Cargill's agriculture supply chain operations, which includes its ocean transportation and world trading business. Before joining Cargill, Knight spent 10 years at Golden Valley-based General Mills.

Purser, a 32-year veteran with Cargill, currently leads the company's agricultural supply chain in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Last month, the London-based accounting firm Ernst & Young announced Miller as global CFO of a proposed new public entity.