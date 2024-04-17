You can fight climate change, starting right now
Eat less beef. Ride the bus. Turn down the thermostat. For Earth Day, we bring you ideas on how to do your part and reduce your carbon footprint.
Why you should donate clothing: It (probably) won't end up at the dump
Fast fashion is tough on the climate, but clothes can have second and third lives.
These six changes to your backyard can green your life while reducing your carbon footprint
Plant a tree. Or four. And ornamental grasses can absorb three times as much CO2 as a typical lawn.
How to solar power your home to lower your carbon footprint
There are more options for boosting solar power at home than you might think, including installing rooftop solar, subscribing to a community garden or simply paying extra to your utility.
Your fridge is a place where fresh food goes to die. That doesn't have to happen.
Can't see the contents of your own fridge? It's not your fault (well, not entirely). Here are some quick hacks to reduce wasted food in your kitchen.
Think twice about buying carbon offsets when you fly
Airlines are moving away from the practice and toward broader strategies to combat climate change. Do your research if you buy them.
A climate-minded newcomer's guide to riding transit in the Twin Cities
With a little planning and perseverance, it can work for commuting and just getting around.
Sealing up your home can fight climate change
An Edina woman knew her house could get drafty in the winter, so she signed up for a home energy audit to find out where cold and heat were getting in.
What a renter can do to fight climate change
Behavioral change, personal investments and even a conversation with your landlord can help reduce the carbon emissions from your rental home or apartment.
Heat pumps can replace traditional water heaters
Tax credits and subsidies are available for this lesser known appliance.
Minnesota rolls out rebates of up to $2,500 for EV buyers
Used vehicles could bring a $600 rebate. Federal tax credits are also available.
Twin Cities man's dying wish: Compost me for the benefit of the planet
He died in September, but Steve Wheeler's journey could change Minnesota.
What questions do you have about shrinking your carbon footprint?
Help us help you help the planet.
This farm reporter roams rural Minnesota by EV — and it's no easy task
The infrastructure in greater Minnesota is severely lacking for a serious pivot to transitioning off gasoline.
Waiting for more info, Minnesota bike shop owner creates e-bike rebate calculator
Bike shop owners have been the front lines for consumer questions about the state's new e-bike rebate voucher program.
In frugal, freewheeling Buy Nothing groups, even dryer lint and used deodorant find new homes
Neighbors engaging in mutual aid turns household effluvia into social glue.
Charging your electric vehicle is half the battle. Take these steps to make your home EV ready.
What the experts say about the cost and logistics of readying your house with one of the two types of electric vehicle chargers.