To lower your transportation carbon footprint, one good option is taking the bus or train.

— Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

You can fight climate change, starting right now

April 17, 2024 - 12:24 PM

Eat less beef. Ride the bus. Turn down the thermostat. For Earth Day, we bring you ideas on how to do your part and reduce your carbon footprint.

Why you should donate clothing: It (probably) won't end up at the dump

Some clothing donated to thrift stores is baled and sold by the pound.

— Richard Tsong-Taatarii, Star Tribune

April 18, 2024 - 1:26 PM

Fast fashion is tough on the climate, but clothes can have second and third lives.

These six changes to your backyard can green your life while reducing your carbon footprint

Kids from St. Paul Music Academy plant, mulch and water three native ornamental trees in 2017.

— Glen Stubbe, Star Tribune

April 17, 2024 - 12:24 PM

Plant a tree. Or four. And ornamental grasses can absorb three times as much CO2 as a typical lawn.

How to solar power your home to lower your carbon footprint

Workers from TruNorth Solar install a rooftop solar panel power system on the roof of Sheila and Richard Miller’s house in Golden Valley.

— Glen Stubbe, Star Tribune

April 17, 2024 - 12:23 PM

There are more options for boosting solar power at home than you might think, including installing rooftop solar, subscribing to a community garden or simply paying extra to your utility.

Your fridge is a place where fresh food goes to die. That doesn't have to happen.

Katie Iverson of St. Paul pulled out food that was going bad from her refrigerator to start using her city-issued food waste pail in this photo from 2021.

— Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune

April 17, 2024 - 12:22 PM

Can't see the contents of your own fridge? It's not your fault (well, not entirely). Here are some quick hacks to reduce wasted food in your kitchen.

Think twice about buying carbon offsets when you fly

The turbulent course of carbon offsets in recent years means that many travelers should think twice before buying them.

— Glen Stubbe, Star Tribune

April 17, 2024 - 12:14 PM

Airlines are moving away from the practice and toward broader strategies to combat climate change. Do your research if you buy them.

A climate-minded newcomer's guide to riding transit in the Twin Cities

Traffic moves along Hennepin Avenue near W. 24th Street during an evening commute in Minneapolis.

— Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

April 17, 2024 - 5:01 PM

With a little planning and perseverance, it can work for commuting and just getting around.