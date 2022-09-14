Canterbury Park will end its live racing season this week, winding down a 65-day meet with racing on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.
The final week of racing features long cards and large fields. There are 10 races on Wednesday, 12 on Thursday and 13 on Saturday, with a total of 323 horses entered. Saturday's card includes the final two stakes races of the season, the $50,000 Tom Metzen HBPA Stakes and the $50,000 Shakopee Juvenile Stakes.
The thoroughbred training title remains up for grabs, with 14-time champ Mac Robertson trying to hold off 2020 winner Joel Berndt. Robertson has 59 victories to Berndt's 58 heading into the final three days. Jockey Harry Hernandez, whose 75 victories give him a 25-win cushion over second-place Luis Fuentes, is on track to win the jockey crown in his first season at Canterbury.
Lothenbach Stables overpowered the competition to earn its third consecutive owner's title, with a Canterbury-record 53 victories and $1.47 million in earnings so far.
Post time is 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, and 4 p.m. on Saturday.
STAFF REPORTS
Etc.
- Junior Sophia Boman was named co-offensive player of the week in women's soccer by the Big Ten after leading the Gophers to their third and fourth straight wins. The midfielder had a goal against Omaha (2-0) and two goals and an assist against Marquette (3-0). Minnesota (4-3-1) will open its conference season vs. Nebraska (2-3-3) at 7 p.m. Friday at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium.
- The Gophers women's hockey team was picked first in the WCHA preseason poll and forward Taylor Heise, the Patty Kazmaier Award winner, was named preseason player of the year.
- The Gophers women's golf team remained in last place through two of three rounds of the 12-team Annika Intercollegiate at the Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo at 27 over, 36 shots behind leader Virginia. Emma Carpenter is Minnesota's top golfer, tied for 27th at 3-over 147.
- St. Cloud State junior outside hitter Kenzie Foley was named American Volleyball Coaches Association's Division II national player of the week. She hit .644 as the Huskies swept Mary and Minot State, averaging 5.92 points and 5.50 kills a set.