CANTERBURY PARK WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

1 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,800.

6 • R Voo's Taboo (Gallardo) 7.60 3.20 —

3 • Eye On Ry (Valenzuela) 2.40 —

4 • Wynn Trip (H. Hernandez) —

Time: 1:05.60. Scratched: Jackson Action, Dominus Tecum. Exacta: 6-3, $7.80.

2 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,150.

1 • Sixth Street (Quinonez) 4.40 2.40 2.10

5 • Thorn Crown (Wade) 2.60 2.20

3 • Miss Mac Mac (Roman) 3.40

Time: 0:56.46. Exacta: 1-5, $4.20. Trifecta: 1-5-3, $6.70. Superfecta: 1-5-3-7, $3.95. Daily Double: 6-1, $8.10.

3 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $28,000.

4 • Crocodile Tears (Lopez) 5.80 4.00 3.00

5 • Lo Lo's Laughter (I. Hrnndz) 4.60 4.00

6 • My Crazy Neighbor (Vlnzua) 3.20

Time: 1:10.61. Exacta: 4-5, $16.50. Trifecta: 4-5-6, $20.15. Superfecta: 4-5-6-2, $17.58. Daily Double: 1-4, $6.70.

4 1⅜ miles on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $15,000.

2 • Cashanova (Berrios-Lopez) 9.20 4.60 2.80

7 • War Chest (H. Hernandez) 5.20 2.60

4 • Noble Pursuit (Lopez) 2.10

Time: 2:15.01. Exacta: 2-7, $11.10. Trifecta: 2-7-4, $28.75. Superfecta: 2-7-4-5, $40.66. Pick 4: 6-1-4-2, $98.15. Daily Double: 4-2, $15.20.

5 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $19,500.

1 • Inter Miami (Santos) 10.20 6.00 3.60

8 • Blame J D (H. Hernandez) 4.60 3.00

5 • Windcracker (Barajas) 2.80

Time: 1:11.07. Scratched: Geaux Yoshka. Exacta: 1-8, $29.00. Trifecta: 1-8-5, $53.00. Superfecta: 1-8-5-7, $20.79. Pick 3: 4-2-1, $144.50. Daily Double: 2-1, $24.20.

6 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $10,560.

2 • Dixie Girl To (Gallardo) 14.20 8.80 3.80

1 • Mark of Victory (Wade) 9.20 3.40

6 • Dr. Z's Elsa (Barajas) 2.80

Time: 1:30.79. Scratched: Northern Charmer, Roll Gypsy Roll, Tatum's Journey. Exacta: 2-1, $39.80. Trifecta: 2-1-6, $59.50. Superfecta: 2-1-6-3, $133.98. Pick 3: 2-1-2, $434.20. Daily Double: 1-2, $62.60.

7 Northland Juvenile Stakes. 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Purse: $15,000.

7 • Silver Dakota Moon (Smith) 5.40 4.00 2.60

5 • This Candy Is Grand (Ramirez) 14.20 8.40

3 • Cowboys R Myheros (Escobedo) 2.20

Time: 0:17.95. Scratched: Dominyun Reins, Favorite Teller Mrl, Valiant Speed. Exacta: 7-5, $44.80. Trifecta: 7-5-3, $55.60. Superfecta: 7-5-3-9, $42.81. Pick 3: 1-2-7, $177.20. Daily Double: 2-7, $36.80.

8 400 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Derby. Purse: $60,175.

2 • Beep Beep Rev Rev (Escbdo) 4.60 3.60 2.60

4 • Relentless Okie (Alivdrez) 3.80 2.80

3 • Alotta Oh La La (Smith) 3.60

Time: 0:20.18. Exacta: 2-4, $6.70. Trifecta: 2-4-3, $11.40. Superfecta: 2-4-3-8, $26.76. Daily Double: 7-2, $4.40.

9 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Futurity. Purse: $98,600.

8 • Relentlessly Fast (Ramirez) 11.00 3.60 3.60

10 • Relentless Bay (Escobedo 2.60 2.20

2 • Relentless Robin (Navarrete Jr.) 8.00

Time: 0:18.12. Exacta: 8-10, $11.10. Trifecta: 8-10-2, $81.65. Superfecta: 8-10-2-1, $67.04. Pick 3: 7-28, $58.10. Pick 4: 2-7-2-8, $238.15. Pick 5: 1-2-7-28, $1,822.20. Daily Double: 2-8, $23.50.

Total handle: $942,278. Live handle: $104,446.

Jay Lietzau's results: Wednesday: 3-9 (.333). Totals: 126-336 (.375). Lock of the day: 19-40 (.475).