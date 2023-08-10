Tap the bookmark to save this article.

CANTERBURY PARK WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

1 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $31,000.

6 • Xtreme Diva (Goodwin) 3.60 2.40 2.10

2 • Honorable Mischief (Wade) 3.40 2.60

8 • Island Jive (Roman) 6.40

Time: 1:06.38. Exacta: 6-2, $3.90. Trifecta: 6-2-8, $17.60. Superfecta: 6-2-8-4, $25.72.

2 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $33,005.

6 • Runaway Ready (Roman) 17.20 9.00 3.60

4 • Kid's Inheritance (Wade) 10.00 4.40

5 • Twoko Bay (Murray) 2.10

Time: 1:45.18. Scratched: Mountain Pine. Exacta: 6-4, $65.10. Trifecta: 6-4-5, $96.90. Daily Double: 6-6, $27.10.

3 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $31,000.

4 • Go Lee Ann Go (Valenzuela) 12.40 5.60 4.00

6 • Run With Pride (Murray) 7.40 5.00

2 • Rockinmyfeatherboa (Berrios-Lopez) 5.60

Time: 1:07.58. Exacta: 4-6, $46.10. Trifecta: 4-6-2, $133.25. Superfecta: 4-6-2-5, $188.42. Daily Double: $6-4, $61.70.

4 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,275.

3 • Withherbootson (Barajas) 5.00 2.40 2.10

2 • Ma France (Sosa) 2.20 2.10

8 • Mo Smoking (Murray) 2.60

Time: 1:41.67. Exacta: 3-2, $5.00. Trifecta: 3-2-8, $6.05. Superfecta: 3-2-8-6, $4.01. Pick 4: 6-6-4-3, $212.05. Daily Double: 4-3, $27.30.

5 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $27,000.

4 • Sweet Curalina (Quinonez) 4.60 3.00 2.20

1 • Kamikaze Blue (Wade) 4.80 3.40

2 • Miz McCoy (Lindsay) 4.20

Time: 1:19.17. Exacta: 4-1, $8.90. Trifecta: 4-1-2, $18.30. Superfecta: 4-1-2-3, $6.34. Pick 3: 4-3-4, $52.30. Daily Double: 3-4, $6.60.

6 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $13,000.

8 • Beat the Heat (Berrios-Lopez) 7.80 3.60 2.60

6 • Macedonian Ruler (Lopez) 4.60 2.80

10 • Northcut (Wade) 3.00

Time: 1:45.45. Scratched: Cibertruck, Skippy's Strike, Just Blaze. Exacta: 4-3, $13.00. Trifecta: 8-6-10, $22.55. Superfecta: 8-6-10-2, $12.42. Pick 3: 3-4-8, $23.80. Daily Double: 4-8, $12.80.

7 870 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $21,520.

6 • Holy Storm (Garcia) 6.60 2.10 2.10

2 • Cr Wicked Wabbit (Fonseca-Soto) 2.10 2.10

4 • Six Figure Diamonds (Estrada) 6.20

Time: 0:46.60. Exacta: 6-2, $4.30. Trifecta: 6-2-4, $14.75. Superfecta: 6-2-4-1, $6.92. Daily Double: 8-6, $20.10.

8 400 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $19,000.

3 • Relentless Legacy (Escobedo) 4.60 2.40 2.10

2 • Five Bar Fantasy (Goodwin) 2.60 2.10

1 • Western Reserve (Ramirez) 2.40

Time: 0:20.05. Exacta: 3-2, $4.60. Trifecta: 3-2-1, $4.25. Superfecta: 3-2-1-6, $4.06. Pick 3: 8-6-3, $34.40. Pick 4: 4-8-6-3, $39.40. Pick 5: 3-4-8-6-3, $104.65. Daily Double: 6-3, $9.20.

Total handle: $750,428. Live handle: $92,883.

Jay Lietzau's results: Wednesday: 2-8 (.250). Totals: 111-303 (.366). Lock of the day: 18-36 (.500).