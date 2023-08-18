Tap the bookmark to save this article.

1 6½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and Mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $31,000.

6 • Burnt Match (Murray) 3.80 2.40 2.10

1 • Mighty Madi (Sosa) 3.80 2.20

5 • Steph's Top Nick (Wade) 2.40

Time: 1:05.47. Exacta: 6-1, $4.80. Trifecta: 6-1-5, $6.70. Superfecta: 6-1-5-3, $4.98.

2 5 furlongs on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,000.

1 • Crocodile Hunter (Quinonez) 6.80 4.00 3.00

6 • Withstandthestorm (Wade) 4.00 2.80

2 • Saint Charles (H. Hernandez) 2.20

Time: 0:56.28. Exacta: 1-6, $12.30. Trifecta: 1-6-2, $15.90. Superfecta: 1-6-2-3, $15.10. Daily Double: 6-1, $6.80.

3 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,650.

3 • Bugler (Berrios-Lopez) 7.40 4.80 3.80

2 • Runtoday (H. Hernandez) 8.60 4.80

5 • Run Lea Run (Sosa) 8.80

Time: 1:11.18. Exacta: 3-2, $31.80. Trifecta: 3-2-5, $198.10. Superfecta: 3-2-5-4, $313.75. Daily Double: 1-3, $15.50.

4 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,575.

7 • Sarge's Sermon (H. Hernandez) 7.00 4.80 3.60

6 • Ghost Strategy (Gallardo) 13.00 6.80

3 • Riding the Train (Wade) 5.60

Time: 1:30.06. Exacta: 7-6, $54.00. Trifecta: 7-6-3, $112.70. Superfecta: 7-6-3-5, $106.92. Pick 3: 1-3-7, $93.90. Pick 4: 6-1-3-7, $147.05. Daily Double: 3-7, $23.40.

5 6½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $10,500.

5 • Leaoflittlefaith (Gallardo) 10.60 5.00 3.60

2 • Silent Sailor (Santos) 4.00 3.00

3 • Stun Gun (Carmona) 4.80

Time: 1:17.84. Scratched: Harmon Killer Brew. Exacta: 5-2, $17.80. Trifecta: 5-2-3, $47.00. Superfecta: 5-2-3-1, $45.82. Pick 3: 3-7-5, $96.30. Daily Double: 7-5, $47.50. Consolation Double: 7-6, $5.40.

6 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $33,065.

3 • Angel's Magic (Lindsay) 17.60 4.40 3.20

4 • Stagecoach Boys (Quinonez) 2.20 2.20

6 • Wise Verdict (Santos) 8.40

Time: 1:28.40. Scratched: Thought, Skippy's Strike. Exacta: 3-4, $13.60. Trifecta: 3-4-6, $84.00. Superfecta: 3-4-6-8, $65.93. Pick 3: 7-5-3, $158.80. Pick 5: 1-3-7-5-3, $2,977.35. Daily Double: 5-3, $49.50.

7 300 yards. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $16,000.

5 • Comeback Darling (Ramirez) 9.00 4.60 3.00

3 • Hes Comin N Hot (Estrada) 6.80 4.20

8 • Kqs Dreaming (Harr) 4.20

Time: 0:15.87. Scratched: Cathy Wagon. Exacta: 5-3, $23.20. Trifecta: 5-3-8, $76.20. Superfecta: 5-3-8-4, $38.81. Pick 3: 5-3-5, $154.70. Daily Double: 3-5, $30.20.

8 250 yards. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $14,060.

4 • K W (Gutierrez) 4.40 2.60 2.20

3 • Kool Susie (Cervantes) 3.00 2.60

2 • Louee Blue (Garcia) 2.80

Time: 0:13.31. Scratched: Rb Onefamousmongoose. Exacta: 4-3, $5.60. Trifecta: 4-3-2, $6.15. Daily Double: 5-4, $9.20.

9 300 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $17,000.

6 • L Gallito (Fonseca-Soto) 3.40 2.10 2.10

5 • Blu Bye U (Escobedo) 2.20 2.10

4 • Db Quick Sam (Gallardo) 2.80

Time: 0:15.64. Scratched: Seis It Aint So. Exacta: 6-5, $2.50. Trifecta: 6-5-4, $6.65. Pick 3: 5-4/6-2/6, $18.20. Pick 4: 3-5-4/6-2/6, $74.10. Pick 5: 5-3-5-4/6-2/6, $284.70. Daily Double: 4-6, $3.10.

Total handle: $987,510. Live handle: $107,934.

Jay Lietzau's results: Thursday: 3-9 (.333). Totals: 129-345 (.374). Lock of the day: 19-41 (.463).