Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

1 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $31,000.

7 • Dominus Tecum (Gallardo) 5.00 2.80 2.20

2 • Wynn Trip (H. Hernandez) 2.80 2.40

1 • Sweet Analyzer (Wade) 2.80

Time: 1:11.00. Exacta: 7-2, $6.10. Trifecta: 7-2-1, $9.10. Superfecta: 7-2-1-4, $3.07.

2 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $31,000.

5 • Eye On Ry (Gallardo) 5.00 2.20 2.10

4 • Found Jordan (Ulloa) 2.10 2.10

6 • Whodoesitbetter (Wade) 3.00

Time: 1:34.61. Exacta: 5-4, $3.30. Trifecta: 5-4-6, $6.80. Superfecta: 5-4-6-1, $3.09. Daily Double: 7-5, $7.50.

3 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $10,500.

5 • Going At It (Roman) 9.00 4.60 3.00

3 • Wild Time (Gallardo) 4.00 2.40

4 • Silent Sailor (Santos) 3.00

Time: 1:10.89. Exacta: 5-3, $15.90. Trifecta: 5-3-4, $15.65. Superfecta: 5-3-4-1, $28.73. Daily Double: 5-5, $9.00.

4 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $32,730.

3 • Start Singing (Santos) 12.80 7.20 5.60

7 • Gypsy Reward (Gallardo) 4.80 4.00

6 • Gypsy Wife (Wade) 3.60

Time: 1:35.28. Exacta: 3-7, $27.80. Trifecta: 3-7-6, $55.35. Superfecta: 3-7-6-4, $45.43. Pick 3: 5-5-3, $129. Pick 4: 7-5-5-3, $160.80. Daily Double: 5-3, $36.

5 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,200.

2 • Johnny Up (Gallardo) 5.20 2.80 2.20

6 • Language Barrier (Harr) 3.60 2.60

1 • Botany (Quinonez) 5.60

Time: 1:04.08. Scratched: Runtoday, Smooth Scat, New Dice. Exacta: 2-6, $7.60. Trifecta: 2-6-1, $27.65. Pick 3: 5-3-2/4/5/7, $173.00. Daily Double: 3-2, $19.90.

6 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,2.

5 • Swampdrainer (Bridgmohan) 14.20 6.20 3.40

4 • My Calante (Berrios-Lopez) 3.80 2.60

1 • Kurt's Choice (Gallardo) 3.20

Time: 1:35.86. Exacta: 5-4, $19.60. Trifecta: 5-4-1, $37.80. Superfecta: 5-4-1-2, $39.16. Pick 3: 3-2/4/5/7-5, $173.50. Daily Double: 2-5, $19.50.

7 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,895.

5 • Lover Girl (Quinonez) 4.60 2.20 2.10

4 • Honey Bella (H. Hernandez) 2.40 2.10

1 • Sweet Curalina (Roman) 3.00

Time: 1:10.54. Exacta: 5-4, $4.20. Trifecta: 5-4-1, $7.40. Pick 3: 2/4/5/7-5-5, $67.50. Daily Double: 5-5, $15.70.

8 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $10,720.

3 • Rail Town (Wade) 4.80 3.20 2.40

4 • Three Rough Shods (Gallardo) 5.40 2.60

1 • Mr Insensitive (Barajas) 2.20

Time: 1:30.35. Exacta: 3-4, $10.00. Trifecta: 3-4-1, $9.80. Superfecta: 3-4-1-5, $10.28. Daily Double: 5-3, $5.70.

9 11⁄16 miles on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $15,000.

3 • Chocolateicecream (Bridgmohan) 11.80 5.40 2.40

1 • War Chest (H. Hernandez) 3.60 2.10

2 • Cashanova (Berrios-Lopez) 2.10

Time: 1:42.40. Exacta: 3-1, 18.60. Trifecta: 3-1-2, $14.30. Superfecta: 3-1-2-5, $15.04. Pick 3: 5-3-3, $58.20. Pick 4: 5-5-3-3, $163.80. Pick 5: 2/4/5/7-5-5-3-3, $480.60. Daily Double: 3-3, $17.10.

Total handle: $977,970. Live handle: $156,732. Jay Lietzau's results: Sunday: 3-9 (.333). Totals: 152-401 (.379). Lock of the day: 23-48 (.479).