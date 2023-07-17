Tap the bookmark to save this article.

1. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $15,000.

3 • Mr Navigator (Bridgmohan) 9.20 5.20 3.20

1 • Carmenootz (Sosa) 6.20 4.00

2 • Move Over (Berrios-Lopez) 2.60

Time: 1:35.65. Exacta: 3-1, $24.20. Trifecta: 3-1-2, $42.50. Superfecta: 3-1-2-6, $23.76.

2. 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $31,795.

5 • Angel's Magic (Lindsay) 7.60 4.00 3.00

3 • Coffee Caliente (Berrios-Lopez) 3.40 2.80

7 • Mendelssohn Joy (Harr) 2.60

Time: 1:28.17. Scratched: Cross the Causeway. Exacta: 5-3, $13.30. Trifecta: 5-3-7, $101.70. Superfecta: 5-3-7-4, $68.63. Daily Double: 3-5, $14.80.

3. 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $10,500.

2 • Manhattan Cherry (Hernandez) 4.00 2.60 2.10

6 • Dixie Girl To (Gallardo) 4.80 3.00

3 • Pat's Gal (Harr) 2.60

Time: 1:06.35. Exacta: 2-6, $11.30. Trifecta: 2-6-3, $12.75. Superfecta: 2-6-3-1, $4.59. Daily Double: 5-2, $6.70.

4. 1⅜ miles on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $28,605.

1 • Noble Pursuit (Lopez) 5.80 2.80 2.20

5 • Modern Science (Quinonez) 2.60 2.10

2 • Gopher Gold (Santos) 3.20

Time: 2:16.75. Exacta: 1-5, $6.70. Trifecta: 1-5-2, $8.50. Pick 3: 5-2-1, $13.90. Pick 4: 3-5-2-1, $35.90. Daily Double: 2-1, $5.80.

5. 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $32,570.

6 • Clickbait (Gallardo) 3.20 2.20 2.10

2 • Larimar (Valenzuela) 6.60 3.80

1 • Hotasapistol (Quinonez) 3.00

Time: 1:17.58. Exacta: 6-2, $11.10. Trifecta: 6-2-1, $18.00. Superfecta: 6-2-1-4, $8.91. Pick 3: 2-1-6, $10.10. Daily Double: 1-6, $5.10.

6. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $29,435.

1 • Samyaza (Gallardo) 6.20 3.60 2.40

5 • Cashanova (Berrios-Lopez) 4.20 2.80

3 • That's Not Funny (Bridgmohan) 2.60

Time: 1:35.27. Exacta: 1-5, $11.50. Trifecta: 1-5-3, $18.05. Superfecta: 1-5-3-2, $9.18. Pick 3: 1-6-1, $9.25. Daily Double: 6-1, $8.40.

7. 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $29,600.

5 • Central Park (Valenzuela) 6.20 2.40 2.10

3 • Bayou Benny (Hernandez) 2.10 2.10

4 • Reef's Destiny (Harr) 3.20

Time: 1:17.28. Exacta: 5-3, $5.40. Trifecta: 5-3-4, $7.80. Superfecta: 5-3-4-1, $4.19. Daily Double: 1-5, $14.50.

8. 1 1⁄16 miles on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $28,165.

3 • Rollin Blackout (Roman) 3.60 2.40 2.10

6 • Dear Beau (Lara) 3.60 3.00

4 • Miz Cali (Barajas) 3.40

Time: 1:43.92. Scratched: Shezonezestreet. Exacta: 3-6, $6.50. Trifecta: 3-6-4, $12.00. Pick 3: 1-5-3/5, $25.10. Pick 4: 6-1-5-3/5, $26.35. Pick 5: 1-6-1-5-3/5, $104.85. Daily Double: 5-3, $9.00.

Total handle: $763,893. Live handle: $196,708.

Jay Lietzau's results: Sunday: 3-8 (.375). Totals: 79-198 (.399). Lock of the day: 14-23 (.609).