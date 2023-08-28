Tap the bookmark to save this article.

5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $11,250.

4 • Savona (H. Hernandez) 5.60 — —

5 • Zen (Bridgmohan) — —

1 • Sixth Street (Quinonez) —

Time: 0:56.70. Scratched: Kira Fever, Lady Clare. Exacta: 4-5, $7.90.

2. 1 mile, 70 yards. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,840.

2 • Like Fine Wine (Berrios-Lopez) 3.80 2.60 2.20

5 • Purrfect Moon (Barajas) 5.00 3.20

4 • Balimos (Wade) 2.10

Time: 1:44.91. Scratched: Sense of Flurry. Exacta: 2-5, $9.40. Trifecta: 2-5-4, $9.40. Daily Double: 4-2, $12.70.

3. 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,430.

2 • Elevated Game (Berrios-Lopez) 9.20 3.40 2.40

3 • Kirill the Thrill (Gallardo) 2.40 2.10

4 • Prince is My Boy (Wade) 2.40

Time: 1:30.21. Scratched: Adair County. Exacta: 2-3, $7.40. Trifecta: 2-3-4, $7.90. Superfecta: 2-3-4-7, $7.52. Daily Double: 2-2, $9.80.

4. 6½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $32,000.

4 • North Arm Bay (Wade) 29.00 10.20 4.00

2 • Silver Dash (Quinonez) 3.60 2.60

3 • Sahm Tequila (Gallardo) 2.20

Time: 1:16.92. Exacta: 4-2, $52.70. Trifecta: 4-2-3, $58.05. Superfecta: 4-2-3-5, $27.74. Pick 3: 1/2-2-4, $129.60. Pick 4: 4-1/2-2-4, $317.70. Daily Double: 2-4, $51.70.

5. 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $31,465.

8 • Jose Patio (H. Hernandez) 5.60 3.20 2.40

4 • Mendelssohn Joy (Gallardo) 3.80 2.40

9 • Mongolian Apple (Lindsay) 2.40

Time: 1:27.70. Scratched: Marinara Sauced. Exacta: 8-4, $7.50. Trifecta: 8-4-9, $9.00. Superfecta: 8-4-9-7, $12.11. Pick 3: 2-4-2/8, $282.30. Daily Double: 4-8, $91.60.

6. 5 furlongs. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,180.

6 • Love a Fighter (Gallardo) 2.20 2.10 2.10

3 • Western Charm (Berrios-Lopez) 3.60 2.20

4 • Just Because (H. Hernandez) 2.20

Time: 0:58.14. Scratched: Eight Straight, Cowboy Jack, He's Connected. Exacta: 6-3, $2.60. Trifecta: 6-3-4, $2.65. Consolation Double: 8-6, $4.60. Daily Double: 8-5, $3.00.

7. 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $28,000.

4 • Coffee Caliente (Wade) 5.80 3.20 2.20

2 • Freddy J (Berrios-Lopez) 3.20 2.40

7 • Stability (Bridgmohan) 2.80

Time: 1:28.20. Scratched: It's Bobs Business, Mister Muldoon. Exacta: 4-2, $8.50. Trifecta: 4-2-7, $12.60. Superfecta: 4-2-7-1, $8.28. Pick 3: 2/8-1/2/5/6-4/6/8, $13.30. Pick 4: 4-2/8-1/2/5/6-4/6/8, $109.20. Pick 5: 2-4-2/8-1/2/5/6-4/6/8, $569.75. Daily Double: 6-4, $5.00.

Total handle: $751,611. Live handle: $126,162.

Jay Lietzau's results: Sunday: 2-7 (.286). Totals: 143-375 (.381). Lock of the day: 21-45 (.467).