1 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds Maiden special weight. Purse: $31,000

6 • Harlow's Harmony (Quinonez) 9.20 4.40 3.80

1 • Missmollyorbit (Lindsay) 3.40 2.60

5 • Strabella (Hernandez) 5.20

Time: 1:04.80. Exacta: 6-1, $12.80. Trifecta: 6-1-5, $31.80. Superfecta: 6-1-5-4, $13.49.

2 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $18,500.

6 • Mark the Moose (Gallardo) 25.80 8.20 4.40

4 • Shut Up Michael (Hernandez) 4.60 3.60

2 • Our Valley (Lopez) 4.80

Time: 0:56.40. Exacta: 6-4, $49.90. Trifecta: 6-4-2, $118.75. Superfecta: 6-4-2-7, $140.91. Daily Double: 6-6, $60.00.

3 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $8,000. Purse: $15,000.

2 • Reckoning Day (Hernandez) 7.60 3.60 2.10

3 • Gray Magician (Lopez) 3.20 2.10

5 • Kierkegaard (Wade) 2.10

Time: 1:16.76. Exacta: 2-3, $9.00. Trifecta: 2-3-5, $6.20. Daily Double: 6-2, $50.70.

4 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $32.070.

9 • Stagecoach Boys (Roman) 10.60 6.20 4.40

2 • Cave Hill (Lara) 9.40 5.80

5 • Overly Lucky (Quinonez) 7.40

Time: 1:34.32. Scratched: Runaway Ready, Calzone. Exacta: 9-2, $58.30. Trifecta: 9-2-5, $220.00. Superfecta: 9-2-5-10, $236.83. Pick 3: 6-2-9, $449.30. Pick 4: 6-6-2-9, $1,173.85. Daily Double: 2-9, $25.60.

5 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $15,780.

3 • Clubhouse Saint (Berrios-Lopez) 5.00 2.40 2.10

2 • Lila's Lucky Lady (Hernandez) 2.40 2.10

6 • Chasing Shadows (Wade) 2.60

Time: 1:39.15. Scratched: Workin Ninetofive. Exacta: 3-2, $4.30. Trifecta: 3-2-6, $5.75. Pick 3: 2-9-3, $28.10. Daily Double: 9-3, $13.20.

6 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $28,000.

7 • Chica Boom (Quinonez) 13.00 6.20 3.80

5 • Rollin Blackout (Harr) 11.20 5.80

4 • Desert Glow (Wade) 6.80

Time: 1:28.23. Scratched: Dreaming Biz, Hurricain Hunter. Exacta: 7-5, $45.70. Trifecta: 7-5-4, $146.30. Superfecta: 7-5-4-6, $77.22. Pick 3: 9-3-7, $73.60. Daily Double: 3-7, $13.70.

7 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $29,100.

6 • One in Vermillion (Hernandez) 2.10 2.10 2.10

2 • Xavey Dave (Gallardo) 2.10 2.10

5 • My Kacejj (Lopez) 3.00

Time: 1:09.38. Scratched: American Refugee. Exacta: 6-2, $1.50. Trifecta: 6-2-5, $2.05. Superfecta: 7-6, $6.30.

8 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $35,000. Purse: $29,500.

5 • Minister of Soul (Hernandez) 3.40 2.40 2.10

6 • Ship It Red (Lopez) 6.80 3.00

3 • Central Park (Valenzuela) 2.40

Time: 1:08.75. Exacta: 5-6, $9.60. Trifecta: 5-6-3, $12.50. Superfecta: 5-6-3-1, $6.43. Pick 3: 7-4/6-5, $12.40. Pick 4: 3-7-4/6-5, $14.90. Pick 5: 9-3-7-4/6-5, $123.05. Daily Double: 6-5, $1.70.

Total handle: $907,229. Live handle: $162,111.

Jay Lietzau's results: Saturday: 2-8 (.250). Totals: 11-34 (.324). Lock of the day: 3-4 (.750).