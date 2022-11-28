Quiet, Cloudy Daytime Hours Monday

It's the calm before the snow on Monday, with cloudy conditions expected in the metro. It'll be good weather to get the snow stakes in or finish up with those holiday decorations before the snow flies (and sticks) again as highs climb to the low 40s.

With a warm front pushing through and an area of low pressure near the Canadian border, some light snow can be expected during the day up in northern Minnesota with maybe up to half an inch for some locations. Otherwise, we'll see mainly cloudy skies across the state with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Plowable Snow On The Way Monday Night into Tuesday

Forecast loop from Midnight Monday Night to Midnight Tuesday Night.

As we head into the Monday Night/Tuesday time frame, we will be tracking a system moving from the Front Range to the Great Lakes that'll bring in accumulating snow. We'll be watching to see where the heaviest band of snow sets up (2-5" with some higher tallies) - models have been shifting this somewhat southward throughout Sunday, with the shorter-range NAM placing it across the metro (which is what is shown above) and the global American (GFS) and European models placing it south of the metro.

NOAA Weather Service offices are calling for the heaviest snow (again, 2-5") from the Worthington to Fairmont areas northeastward through the metro and into western/northern Wisconsin. We will have to watch for refinements on this as we head into Monday, as if the global model trend of "south of the metro" continues, these totals for the metro could be squashed downward.

Cooler Behind The Snow Event

Much cooler temperatures move back in as we head toward the middle of the week behind the Tuesday snow event. Wednesday could be the coldest day of the season so far (that currently was 22F on the 18th). We do climb back to around freezing as we head toward Friday and it looks like highs could continue to be in the 30s heading into the first weekend of December.

Cold and Frozen Water Beats The Alternatives

By Paul Douglas

I've had it with Minnesota-deniers. Recently a shop-owner in the Caribbean asked where I live. Minnesota. "Oh, I lived there once. Hated it! Too Cold." Well we don't get hurricanes. "But you DO get tornadoes, no?" They are rare and usually small, but yes.

Call me crazy, but in an era of rising seas, super-sized hurricanes, raging wildfires and chronic water shortages, I'm fine with outbreaks of frozen water, coats and boots. And tinkering with my amazing dual-battery snow blower.

No slushy obstacles today as the mercury nicks 40F. Wet snow is likely Tuesday as a storm tracks south of Minnesota. Models are still contradictory about where the axis of heaviest snow may set up (NOAA's models suggest far north metro while ECMWF keeps heaviest snow totals south/east of MSP). Something in the 1-3" or 2-4" range seems reasonable. Probably enough to shovel but not THE BIG ONE.

Subzero air may brush the northern tier states next week, preceded by a significant snowstorm roughly a week from today. No complaints.

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy. Wake up 28. High 40. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind S 15-25 mph.

TUESDAY: Snow likely, 2-3"+ possible. Wake up 30. High 32. Chance of precipitation 90%. Wind N 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Better travel but a cold wind. Wake up 20. High 24. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 15-30 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and brisk. Wake up 14. High 28. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SE 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Patchy clouds, thawing out. Wake up 26. High 41. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind S 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: A few windblown flurries. Wake up 28. High 31. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind NW 15-30 mph.

SUNDAY: Some sun, still chilly. Wake up 12. High 33. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind S 10-20 mph.

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

November 28th

*Length Of Day: 9 hours, 6 minutes, and 46 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: 1 minute and 43 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 9 Hours Of Daylight?: December 3rd (8 hours, 59 minutes, 4 seconds)

*Latest Sunrise: December 30th-January 5th (7:51 AM)

*Earliest Sunset: December 5th-December 13th (4:31 PM)

This Day in Weather History

November 28th

1983: Widespread snowfall occurs across much of central Minnesota with snowfall totals at or above 1 foot in many areas. A record 15 inches fell in Gaylord and 14 inches fell in Farmington.

1960: A major storm produces near hurricane force winds on Lake Superior, with 20 to 40 foot waves on the lake. Erosion and damage occurred on the North Shore.

National Weather Forecast

On Monday we'll be tracking rain and snow across the western United States, with some of the snow at higher elevations heavily falling. Some of that will start to work into the Plains Monday Night. Otherwise, some storms will be possible in eastern Texas, some snow will fall in northern Minnesota, and some rain and snow will be possible along the Appalachians into New England.

Heavy snow will continue to fall in the mountains of the western United States, with at least a foot possible through Tuesday evening. As a system works out into the central U.S. on Tuesday a stripe of at least 3" of snow will impact areas of the Upper Midwest. An inch or two of rain will be possible in areas east of the Mississippi River.

- D.J. Kayser

- D.J. Kayser