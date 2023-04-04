University of Iowa point guard Caitlin Clark said Tuesday the criticism directed at LSU forward Angel Reese in the wake of her trash talking Clark during the NCAA women's basketball championship game on Sunday was unnecessary.

"I don't think Angel should be criticized at all," Clark told ESPN's 'Outside the Lines'. "No matter which way it goes, she should never be criticized for what she did. I'm just one that competes, and she competed. I think everybody knew there was gonna be a little trash talk in the entire tournament. It's not just me and Angel. I don't think she should be criticized. LSU deserved it, they played so well. And, like I said, I'm a big fan of hers."

Reese waved her hand in front of her face while staring down Clark, mimicking a move Clark had done in an earlier game, and Reese then pointed toward her finger as if to say a ring was coming late in the Tigers' 102-85 victory. The gestures lit up social media, with comments in support and in condemnation.

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he looks forward to hosting the NCAA men's and women's championship basketball teams, the University of Connecticut and Louisiana State University, at the White House, appearing to shut the door on a suggestion a day earlier by his wife, Jill, that the defeated Iowa women's team be invited, too.

"I don't think runners up usually go to the White House," Clark said. "I think LSU should enjoy that moment for them and congratulations, obviously, they deserve to go there. Maybe I can go to the White house on different terms, that's for LSU. That's a pretty cool moment and they should enjoy every single moment of being a champion."

President Biden tweeted Tuesday that LSU and Connecticut "showed us the best of what this country can be.''

''We can all learn a lot from watching these champions compete,'' the president said, ''and I look forward to welcoming them at each of their White House visits.'' He did not announce dates, and the comment suggests that Iowa will not be invited.

The first lady, who is a big sports fan, had watched LSU's victory over Iowa from the stands in the Dallas arena on Sunday alongside tennis great Billie Jean King and several college athletes.

During an appearance Monday in Denver with Colorado lawmakers, Jill Biden followed up by praising Iowa's sportsmanship and congratulated both teams on their performance. She noted the long-standing White House tradition of celebrating championship sports teams — and added a twist.

''I know we'll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we hope LSU will come,'' she said. ''But, you know, I'm going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game.''

The suggestion didn't go over well. Reese, who was honored as Most Outstanding Player, on Monday tweeted a link to a story on Jill Biden's remarks. ''A JOKE,'' Reese wrote, along with three rolling-on-floor-laughing emojis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.