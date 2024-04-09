Byron Buxton did a Byron Buxton thing in center field Monday night, one of those plays that you can't imagine any other center fielder making.

With one out in the sixth inning and the Dodgers threatening to break a 2-2 tie, Teoscar Hernández hit a line drive that looked to be headed to the wall in right-center field.

This is how it looked — and how it ended up.

The Twins escaped the inning with the score still tied. But the Dodgers rallied with two home runs, including one by Shohei Ohtani, in the seventh inning to take a 4-2 victory.

"The first thing I thought about was, 'You ain't done that in two years,' " Buxton said after the game. "It was like that little kid moment. Going back to the first time you dove for a ball as a kid, and that's literally what it felt like."



