CLEVELAND — The Twins and Guardians split a doubleheader Tuesday, with the Twins winning 6-0 in the nightcap after falling 3-2 in the opener.

Jorge Polanco was activated from the injured list for the second game and homered in his return from a balky back.

The five-games-in-four-days series resumes with Dylan Bundy (4-4, 4.80 ERA) facing Cleveland righthander Cal Quantrill (4-4, 3.76) at 6:10 tonight (BSN) at Progressive Field.

Neither Byron Buxton nor Carlos Correa is in the Twins lineup tonight.

The first place Twins lead the second place Guardians by three games in the American League Central.

The series ends Thursday afternoon in what will be the final game for Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson.

Bundy took the loss in his last outing Friday against Colorado despite giving up only one run in six innings as the Twins were shut out 1-0. He has five career starts against Cleveland and is 4-1 with a 2.82 ERA; he hasn't faced the Guardians since May, 2019, when he was with Baltimore.

TWINS LINEUP

Luis Arraez, 2B

Jose Miranda, 1B

Jorge Polanco, SS

Max Kepler, RF

Gary Sanchez, DH

Alex Kirilloff, LF

Gio Urshela, 3B

Ryan Jeffers, C

Gilberto Celestino, CF

GUARDIANS LINEUP

Steven Kwan, LF

Amed Rosario, SS

Jose Ramirez, 3B

Josh Naylor, 1B

Franmil Reyes, DH

Andres Gimenez, SS

Oscar Gonzalez, RF

Luke Maile, C

Myles Straw, CF