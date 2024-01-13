The Legislature last year included an electric-assisted-bicycle rebate program in its omnibus transportation finance and policy bill. Now, Minnesotans who buy new e-bikes this year will be able to apply for rebate certificates.

If you're interested in buying an e-bike in 2024, here's everything you need to know about Minnesota's e-bike rebate.

How do I apply?

Applications for the rebates will be handled through the Minnesota Department of Revenue. The application process is yet to be determined, but it will require proof of the applicant's adjusted gross income from the previous year. Minnesotans will be able to apply in early summer, according to Revenue Department officials.

Am I eligible for the rebate?

All Minnesota taxpayers who live in the state are eligible for the rebate, except for those under 15 years old and those who are claimed as a dependent on someone else's tax return.

How much money can I get?

The maximum rebate is 75% of the value of the cost of an e-bike, up to $1,500. Minnesotans earning $25,000 a year or less — or $50,000 for a married taxpayer who filed a joint return — are eligible for the maximum rebate. Income is based on the applicant's adjusted gross income from the previous year.

The more money applicants make beyond that threshold, the smaller their rebate will be. The rebate is reduced by one percentage point for each $4,000 an applicant earns above $25,000 for single taxpayers or $50,000 for married taxpayers. Reductions stop when the rebate certificate reaches 50% of the cost of an e-bike.

And no, the program doesn't cover previously purchased e-bikes.

How do I redeem the rebate certificate?

The rebate certificate must be used at bike shops that have applied with the Revenue Department to be an eligible retailer. When the certificate is presented at participating shops, the retailer will reduce the price of the e-bike according to the amount on the certificate.

Applicants are responsible for paying the difference between the rebate certificate and the cost of the e-bike, which can range in price from $1,000 to $10,000.

E-bike rebate certificates expire two months after the date they're issued. The certificates cannot be deposited into personal bank accounts and must be redeemed at participating bike shops.

The application process for bike shops to participate in the program is still underway. Once completed, the Revenue Department will have a list of participating retailers on its website.

How long will the program last?

The program will expire on June 30, 2026. The state is allocating $2 million in rebates for each year of the program.

Where can I get more information?

More information can be found on the Department of Revenue's website.

Minnesotans and e-bike retailers interested in the rebate can sign up for email updates here.

