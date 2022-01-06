— Provided by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

A burglar struck a St. Paul residence, shot and killed a dog, stole a high-powered rifle and made off with bars of silver worth several thousand dollars, authorities said Thursday.

The home in the 2000 block of Margaret Street was targeted Wednesday while the resident was at work, police said. The suspect remains at large.

Police say the suspect was caught on camera about 9:45 a.m. breaking into the East Side home.

According to police and a crime alert from the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension:

The resident, a 48-year-old man, returned home from work and noticed a broken window and dried blood throughout the interior. Police said the burglar used a shovel to break in.

The victim searched through the home and saw his golden retriever dead on the basement floor, believed by authorities to have been shot by the suspect.

Stolen were an AR-15 rifle and silver bars valued at roughly $7,680.

The BCA crime alert included photographs of the suspect. It pointed out he has a tattoo on top of his right hand and on the right side of his face.

Police say he was wearing blue jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt with red lettering on the front, black and white shoes, and a black Chicago Blackhawks cap with a red brim.

Anyone with information about this crime is urge to contact Police Sgt. Lynette Cherry at lynette.cherry@ci.stpaul.mn.us.