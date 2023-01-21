A school employee who tried to stop a fight outside a St. Paul magnet school was grazed by a stray bullet Friday, officials said.

St. Paul Police Department spokesman Mike Ernster said Saturday that the shooting took place at Washington Technology Magnet School just before 3:30 p.m. Friday. Officers sent there for reports of a shooting found an injured adult female staff member.

According to school employees, a fight between two groups of teens began outside the school before the shooting. Staff broke up the fight and asked one group to leave the property. As that group drove away, shots were fired back toward the other group.

One of those bullets grazed the female staff member's earlobe. She was treated and released at the scene by St. Paul Fire Department staff.

Shell casings were recovered, but it's unclear how many shots were fired. As of Saturday, Ernster said no arrests have been made and that the shooting is still under investigation.