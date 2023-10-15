Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

TORONTO — A day after the Gophers kicked off their season, Brock Faber and Matthew Knies were on the ice together.

But the two weren't skating as college teammates.

They faced off as opponents in the NHL.

"It's pretty cool that I get to play against him now and on such a stage," Knies said.

The Wild's first road game of the season on Saturday at Toronto served as a reunion for the former Gophers, who competed against each other for the first time as pros since leaving Minnesota earlier this year.

Faber exited after three seasons and a trip to the national championship where the Gophers lost in overtime to Quinnipiac in April. That also marked the end of Knies' two-season tenure; he signed a three-year contract with the Maple Leafs the same day Faber joined the Wild on his entry-level deal.

"I really enjoyed it," Knies said of his time in Minnesota. "I thought it was a perfect place for me to develop as a player and a person. I take a lot of pride in being a Gopher."

Although both are early in their NHL careers, each has had a splashy start.

After a seamless transition to the Wild's lineup that included skating in all six playoff games vs. Dallas, Faber continued to make an impact by scoring his first NHL goal in the team's season-opening victory against Florida on Thursday.

"Pretty cool to see," said Knies, who had three assists to help the Maple Leafs win their first playoff series in 19 years last season before chipping in a goal in Round 2.

These two, however, aren't the only Gophers taking the NHL by storm.

Their former teammate Logan Cooley, now with Arizona, picked up two assists in his debut on Friday.

"We're all so close," Faber said. "That's a brotherhood that'll last forever. To see Cools, no surprise. Obviously, he's a tremendous hockey player. Same with Kniesy the way he plays. It's fun. It's really fun."

Familiar face

Ryan Reaves was going to stay with the Wild unless a better alternative came along.

That's what the veteran forward told General Manager Bill Guerin at the end of last season, and that's how the 36-year-old ended up singing a three-year, $4.05 million contract with the Leafs.

"Obviously with the cap situation in Minny, there were some issues, and Toronto's obviously a very good team that was offering me a three-year contract and at my age it's hard to turn down," said Reaves, who had five goals and 10 assists in 61 games with the Wild after coming over last November in a trade from the Rangers. "Yeah, it was a tough decision, for sure.

"I really enjoyed Minny. I loved the guys there, everything about the organization, but this was just an opportunity I couldn't turn down."

One to none

Marco Rossi had his first NHL goal overturned on Thursday by a successful coach's challenge from the Panthers to continue a bizarre trend for the Wild.

Earlier this year, Adam Beckman's first goal was wiped away by a challenge — also for offside, like in Rossi's situation.

And in 2021, Brandon Duhaime had to redo the milestone after his tally was negated due to goaltender interference.

But two games later, he scored again (in very fortuitous fashion) and this time it counted.

"Hit my foot and went in," Duhaime said. "So, it was a good bounce."

Injury update

Marcus Johansson played on Saturday after getting clipped with an elbow and leaving the season opener early.

Captain Jared Spurgeon, who's week-to-week with an upper-body injury suffered in the preseason, has not resumed skating and didn't make the trip.