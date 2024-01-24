Hearts are heavy at Providence Academy after the news that assistant football coach Brad LaCombe died Friday while undergoing surgery to repair a tear in his aorta.

LaCombe, 53, was born in Mora and graduated from St. Louis Park, where he was an All-Metro football selection and also played hockey. He played college football at St. Cloud State and was Defensive MVP in the North Central Conference in 1992. He spent time as a linebacker in the Canadian Football League in 1994 and also played in the Arena Football League from 1995-98. He had tryouts with the Vikings in 1996 and 1997.

He coached football at Spring Lake Park High School and St. Cloud State before his time at Providence Academy.

LaCombe is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and his children, Kaden, Quinn, Katie and Taylor.