Republican politician Harold Stassen ran for president nine times between 1944 to 1992, and so is most often remembered as a perennial candidate who somehow couldn't take no for an answer. But his story and legacy are much more interesting and nuanced than this cartoon version, say the folks at History Theatre.

The St. Paul company has commissioned a new musical that gives a much fuller picture of a man once regarded as a political wunderkind. When Stassen was elected governor of Minnesota in 1938, he became the youngest chief executive in state history and the nation's youngest governor.

He would go on to be a war hero, university president and to play a role in the founding of the United Nations. Those achievements are captured in "The Boy Wonder," composer Keith Hovis' musical that opens Saturday.

"What I find most interesting is that he started as out as this meteoric national icon versus where he ended his career with people having basically written him off," Hovis said.

A son of the mayor of West St. Paul, where he was born in 1907, Stassen graduated from high school at 15. He earned undergraduate and law degrees at the University of Minnesota, where he also was a sharpshooter.

As he was practicing law, he helped lead a group of young Republican insurgents — whom detractors called "the diaper brigade" — to bring new energy into politics. His activism helped him climb the political ranks, first as Dakota County attorney before winning the governorship.

Stassen was re-elected governor twice but pledged during his third campaign that he would resign his office to serve in the Naval Reserves. He did just that, rising to the rank of commander and leading a World War II rescue mission that freed 20,000 prisoners of war held on the Pacific front.

After the war, Stassen became a delegate to the San Francisco convention that founded the United Nations and signed the founding documents. He also had a stint as president of the University of Pennsylvania.

"When you look at all of the things he did, you can't believe that he's just one person," said director Laura Leffler.

History Theater commissioned Hovis to spearhead the music, lyrics and the story for "Boy Wonder" in 2019. The schedule, like everything else, was upended by the pandemic. Hovis' job was a tricky one that those handling biographies of figures in living memory often face: How do you tell a story that's honest and truthful but at the same time honors the wishes and sensibilities of families?

Hovis said that he interviewed family members and friends of Stassen. He also did deep archival research. Stassen is "misunderstood," Hovis said, adding that he hopes this musical helps to right the dismissal that happens when Stassen's name is raised.

Leffler said that in terms of his tenacity and clarity of vision, Stassen was very much like Sen. Bernie Sanders, "except Stassen was trying to appeal to the middle and break down differences between the parties."

One of the things that Leffler found most admirable about the man, and may be a surprise to viewers, is that Stassen had a modern, exemplary relationship with his wife, Esther Glewwe.

"You often hear about political figures but then find out that their personal lives are a mess," Leffler said. "He and Esther had such a beautiful relationship. They met as preteens and had not only a storybook romance but a beautiful, equal partnership."

Stassen also had other views that would be considered progressive today. As governor, he created the Interracial Commission, an early civil rights organization, and appointed Samuel Ransom, a Black World War I veteran, as his military aide.

Hovis said that because Stassen feels like such a contemporary character, the music will match that feel.

"This is definitely a step to the side from the typical kind of absurd satires and comedies that I typically do," Hovis said, adding that Stassen's life has so many chapters, it could be a series.

That's impractical, of course, for theatergoers. And so, it will just be one musical playing in the town where he launched his star.

"He was a blazing figure," Hovis said, adding that the musical hopes to tap into Stassen's fire.

'The Boy Wonder'

Who: Composed with lyrics and book by Keith Hovis. Directed by Laura Leffler.

Where: History Theatre, 30 E. 10th St., St. Paul.

When: Oct. 7-29: 10 a.m. & 7:30 p.m. Thu., 7:30 p.m. Fri., 2 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun.

Tickets: $30-$74. 651-292-4323 or historytheatre.com.