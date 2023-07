Boxing dreams

Ludy Webster started boxing in Minneapolis at age 13 and credits it with keeping him off the streets and disciplined. Now, he's the leader of about 15 young boxers who compete and runs a nonprofit boxing gym with the goal of giving young kids in the community a safe place to get their energy out. He pays for this nonprofit piece by holding adult boxing classes.