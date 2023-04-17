Emma Bates of Elk River finished fifth in Monday's Boston Marathon, leading the way among American women while earning a qualifying time for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Bates took the lead at the 25-kilometer mark, pacing a lead group of about 10 runners. That pack dwindled to five at 23 miles, with the lead changing hands repeatedly. Bates began to drop behind the leaders at the 24-mile mark, leaving four runners — Hellen Obiri, Amane Beriso, Ababel Yeshaneh and Lonah Salpeter — to battle it out over the final stretch.

Obiri, of Kenya, won the race in two hours, 21 minutes, 38 seconds. Beriso, of Ethiopia, was second in 2:21:50, with Salpeter, of Israel, third in 2:21:57.

Bates finished in 2:22:10, a personal best that meets the standard for the 2024 Paris Olympics (2:26:50). The U.S. Olympic marathon trials are Feb. 3 in Orlando, Fla.

An NCAA champion in the 10,000 meters at Boise State, Bates is 49th in the women's world marathon rankings, fourth among Americans. She finished seventh in the world championships last year and was second in the 2021 Chicago Marathon.

The men's champion at Boston was Kenyan Evans Chebet, who defended his title in 2:05:54. World record holder Eliud Kipchoge made his Boston debut and finished sixth.

The race had 30,000 participants on the 10-year anniversary of a bombing that killed three and wounded hundreds.