Thursday, Oct. 5

Sammy Rae & the Friends, a soulful pop septet from Brooklyn known for the perky "Kick It to Me" and queer-crushing "Jackie Onassis," are touring behind the live album "If It All Goes South" (8 p.m. Palace Theatre, $35-$60); Iowa's Americana roots scion Pieta Brown is back in town promoting her album for Ani DiFranco's Righteous Babe label, "Freeway," with Liz Draper's new duo Chama Devora opening (7 p.m. the Dakota, $20-$25); swirling, ethereal Chicago indie-pop band Slow Pulp, led by Wisconsinite Emily Massey, is earning a good buzz for its new ANTI- Records release, "Yard" (8 p.m. Amsterdam Bar & Hall, $18-$23); opening week at the punky new E. Lake Street venue Cloudland Theatre continues with Florida's Night Witch sandwiched between local Buio Omega and In Lieu (7 p.m., $15).

Friday, Oct. 6

1. Margaret Glaspy: Seven years since grabbing attention with her debut LP "Emotions and Math," this artful but also loud-cranking, New York-based indie-rocker has generated even stronger acclaim with her third album, "Echo the Diamond," featuring riveting, moralizing songs such as the Current favorite "Act Natural" and the irony-drenched "Female Brain." The redemptive record was co-produced with her guitarist husband, Julian Lage, and features two Twin Cities natives for backers, drummer Dave King of the Bad Plus and bassist Chris Morrissey. (9 p.m. Fine Line, 318 1st Av. N., Mpls., $22-$37, axs.com)

2. Music 4 Shelter: Giving new meaning to "Gimme Shelter," a cross-section of some of the Twin Cities music scene's most fun live acts are teaming up to help alleviate the local housing crisis via the reputable nonprofit Simpson Housing Services. Pop craftsman Chan Poling and his enduring dance-rock band the Suburbs top off the lineup to cap off a summer of high-energy gigs. Wide-grinning, deep-reaching rap star Nur-D will also perform with his hard-bobbing band, R&B/electro-soul singer Lady Midnight will preview her highly anticipated new album "Pursuit & the Elusive," and Lizzo's DJ/hypewoman Sophia Eris will spin in between. (7 p.m. Fillmore Minneapolis, 525 N. 5th St., Mpls., $35-$50, or $125 VIP, simpsonhousing.org)

Also: After 62 years, Charles Schoen and the Del Counts, the enduring Twin Cities rock 'n' roll band remembered for the 1960s local hits "What Is the Reason" and "Let the Good Times Roll," are calling it quits (8 p.m. Medina Entertainment Center, $14-$20); veteran guitarist Robert Cray, who is equal parts bluesman and Southern soul man, returns (8 p.m. Pantages Theatre, $55-$65); Chicago's lush indie-rock outfit Ratboys just earned an 8.0 rating in Pitchfork for its debut LP, "The Window," produced by ex-Death for Cutie guitarist Chris Walla (8 p.m. Turf Club, $18-$20); local garage rockers Nato Coles & the Blue Diamond Band help break in the Cloudland Theater with Lifestyle Shakes and more (8 p.m., $15); psychedelic indie-rockers Sleeping Jesus celebrate a new single/video, "Ferdy," with the Get Together (9 p.m. Icehouse, $12-$17).

Saturday, Oct. 7

3. Wu-Tang Clan & Nas: Not just a rapping-to-the-oldies nostalgia trip, the New York State of Mind Tour has been wrapping these two giant NYC hip-hop acts together into one long co-headlining set with a backing band and set lists featuring plenty of classic tunes they've dropped since their inarguably legendary debut albums: 1993's "Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)," with songs including "Protect Ya Neck" and "C.R.E.A.M.;" and Nas' 1994 coming-out "Illmatic," with "N.Y. State of Mind" and "The World Is Yours." And there's extra in having De La Soul open, carrying on after the February death of Trugoy the Dove (8 p.m. Target Center, Mpls., $25 and up, ticketmaster.com)

4. Stokley: Too seldom seen in his hometown, the Mint Condition frontman will finally play a local gig in support of 2021's exceptional, wonderfully eclectic "Sankofa," his second solo effort, that featured guests Snoop Dogg, Wale and H.E.R. Stokley performed at Prince Celebration 2023 and tore it up at Paisley Park in June. Who knew he was such a dazzling dancer? He long ago established his bona fides as a singer with Mint's '90s hits "Breakin' My Heart (Pretty Brown Eyes)" and "U Send Me Swingin'." With a band of mostly Minnesota musicians, Stokley visits a new music venue in the Purple One's old hang. With Jordan Johnston, Bakari and L.A. Buckner & Big Homie. (8 p.m. Uptown Theater, 2900 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. $40-$65, ticketmaster.com)

5. Low Cut Connie: There was always a serious undertone to his rowdy barroom singalongs such as "Boozophilia" and "Beverly," but frontman Adam Weiner turns up his weighty approach on his Philly crew's new album "Art Dealers." The album was inspired by Lou Reed and Weiner's years spent playing NYC dive bars, and it rails against antisemitism and hatred in the moving single "King of the Jews." Lovely, heady stuff, but you're still guaranteed a good time whenever this piano-boogie band hits the Mainroom stage. Matthew Logan Vasquez of the Delta Spirit opens. (8:30 p.m. First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $25, axs.com)

6. Dee Dee Bridgewater and Bill Charlap: She is a Grammy- and Tony-winning, NEA Jazz Master, who also serves as a United Nations goodwill ambassador for food and agriculture. He is a distinguished pianist, who has worked with everyone from Tony Bennett to Elvis Costello as well as leading his own group. He's also the director of jazz studies at New Jersey's William Paterson University. When the vocalist and pianist get together, it's like you're eavesdropping on an intimate conversation between old friends. They have no rehearsal or set list. Either she'll start singing or he'll start playing and then the engrossing musical convo progresses from there. (6:30 & 8:30 p.m. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $35-$45, dakotacooks.com)

Also: Storied Boston indie-rock pioneer Jonathan Richman of "Roadrunner"/Modern Lovers fame has been a Twin Cites regular since the early days of First Ave and Twin/Tone Records and should be a good fit at the Fitzgerald Theater (8 p.m., $35); the 10th annual Borough Block Party will feature a playful lineup of fun local music-makers — Private Oates, Dylan Salfer Trio, Faith Boblett, Nur-D and Viva Knievel (1-10 p.m. Borough/Parlour parking lot, free and dog friendly); Oakland's Tower of Power is always hip and funky, with the same powerful horn section and vocalist Mike Jerel, who joined last year (8 p.m. Treasure Island Casino, $29-$49); toeing the line between blues and rootsy Americana music, Milwaukee picker Buffalo Nichols returns promoting his new album for Fat Possum Records, "The Fatalist," with opener Mary Cutrufello (9 p.m. Turf Club, $17); Nashville's the Band Camino is touting its sophomore album, "The Dark" (7:30 p.m. Armory, $32 and up).

Sunday, Oct. 8

7. Quartetto Gelato: It's appropriate that this Canadian foursome named itself after a light, sweet dessert, for its smile-inducing music is deliciously delightful. Quartetto Gelato takes familiar classical fare like J.S. Bach and Mozart, mixes in plenty of tango master Astor Piazzolla, sprinkles in jazz and klezmer and arranges it all for the unusual combination of violin, cello, oboe and accordion. The audience had a blast when the quartet played the Bethlehem Music Series in 2015, and now the group returns to open Bethlehem's 42nd season. (4 p.m. Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 4100 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., free, bethlehemmusicseries.org)

Also: Mick Sterling & the Stud Brothers are celebrating 35 years of playing rock 'n' soul for Twin Cities crowds (7:30 p.m. Crooners, $35-$45); all-star local tribute band A Momentary Lapse of Floyd marks the 50th anniversary of "Dark Side of the Moon" (7 p.m. Parkway Theater, $25-$40).

Monday, Oct. 9

Boston alt-rock hitmaker Juliana Hatfield of "My Sister" fame is touring with a new tribute album, "Hatfield Sings E.L.O.," which promises to add a boisterous twist to her already fun live shows (8 p.m. Turf Club, $25).

Tuesday, Oct. 10

8. Stile Antico: Hail, all ye of harried heart and mind. Avail yourself of the simple, soothing beauty of a cappella Renaissance polyphony. Few sing it as well as this thrice Grammy-nominated, London-based collective of 12 voices, which opens the Schubert Club Mix season. The group will mark the 400th anniversary of the death of England's most celebrated Renaissance composer, William Byrd, by presenting his music in the cathedral-like acoustics of St. Paul's Landmark Center. (7:30 p.m. Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul, $33, free for students and children, schubert.org)

Also: Grammy-winning Pakistani musician Arooj Aftab teams with jazz keyboard star Vijay Iyer and multi-instrumentalist Shahzad Ismaily for "Love in Exile," a quietly enrapturing project that is minimalist but expressive (7:30 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, $48-$53); Minnesota jazz wiz Connie Evingson pairs with the Parasota Hot Club for some Django Reinhardt jazz (6:30 p.m. Woman's Club, $20).

Wednesday, Oct. 11

9. Bonnie Raitt: Last month, she won song of the year at the Americana Awards for "Just Like That." In a rare coincidence, the same tune captured the Grammy for best overall song of the year. It tells the heart-tugging true story of an organ transplant connecting two families struck by tragedies. "Just Like That" is the title track of last year's album, Raitt's most daring work since she recorded her 1971 debut on Lake Minnetonka, this time tapping new sounds and new forms of songwriting. As was the case last year at the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park, Raitt will undoubtedly expose and explore her Minnesota roots in what is her first theater gig in the Gopher State in this century. (7:30 p.m. State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $60-$115, ticketmaster.com)

10. Nellie McKay: The delectably quirky New York singer/pianist/ukulele player has released her first album of original material in 13 years, this summer's "Hey Guys, Watch This." Like one of McKay's live cabaret shows, this is full of delightful surprises, welcomed curveballs and a WTF moment. Whether she's mining her vintage pop instincts or flair for noirish vocal jazz, she treats and tickles. McKay ends the album with the bizarre "Make a Wish," a rambling, sing-songy social commentary about racism, sexism, abuse, sex trade, other societal ills and serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. (7 p.m. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $30-$40, dakotacooks.com)

Also: Having rebounded from debilitating bout with Guillain-Barre syndrome, Christopher Cross is back for "Sailing" and other yacht rockers (8 p.m. Fillmore Minneapolis, $45 and up); violin-bowing, button-pushing queer-punk songwriter Bitch, who has toured with the Indigo Girls and Amy Ray, is touring with a new Kill Rock Stars LP, "Bitchcraft" (7:30 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, $17, all ages).