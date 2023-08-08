7 p.m. vs. Club Deportivo Toluca • Allianz Field • FS1, MLS Season Pass, UniMas

Preview: The Loons have reached Leagues Cup's round of 16 with attacker Bongokuhle Hlongwane scoring two goals in three consecutive games. That's second among all players, only to Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi's seven. Hlongwane leads the tournament with all of his six goals coming within the 18-yard box. … Loons star Emanuel Reynoso is one of three players who has a tournament-high four assists. … The Loons have scored nine goals in their three games so far while Toluca has scored four times in each of their three games. Toluca has done so beating Colorado and Sporting Kansas City each 4-1 and Nashville 4-3. … Founded in 1917, Toluca have won 10 first-division title, third in Mexican soccer history. It won the Copa MX in 1956 and 1989 and are nicknamed Los Choriceros, the "sausage-makers." … Loons coach Adrian Heath said forward Ismael Tajouri-Shradi likely won't be ready to play by Tuesday, but could by Saturday if the Loons advance. He hasn't played since the Leagues Cup opener against Puebla. … Defender D.J. Taylor trained Monday and will be available, Heath said. Reacquired midfielder Jan Gregus, obtained in a trade with Nashville, is due to arrive Tuesday, but isn't eligible to play until the MLS regular season resumes Aug. 20.