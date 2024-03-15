A half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view:

Jeremy Litton of Hopkins:

1 Otoboke Beaver and Drinking Boys and Girls Choir, Pioneertown, Calif. While the tour stopped at First Avenue on March 7, I caught the show at Pappy and Harriet's, a tiny historic hole in the wall near Joshua Tree National Park. These two bands — one from Japan, the other from Korea — are must-see, both a relentless, energetic and infectious blend of sunshine and punk.

2 Record Store Day 2024. I look forward to the semiannual international celebration at your local independent record store, traditionally the weekend after tax day (April 20 this year and again on Black Friday). There's always some gems in the huge inventory of special — and very limited — vinyl releases, available at recordstoreday.com. On my wish list — which is subject to change even while standing and chatting with fellow record lovers in a long line — is the Nat King Cole live release, Joe Strummer's first Mescaleros album reissue and the Faces BBC Session recordings.

3 Bob Dylan returns to the "metro." It's been over four years since he has graced the Land of 10,000 Lakes, despite circling the globe numerous times on the tour in support of "Rough and Rowdy Ways." Bob aficionados have trekked out of state (such as Milwaukee and Chicago last October) to get their fill. With the recent announcement that Dylan will join the Outlaw Music Festival Sept. 6 in Somerset, Wis., with Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp and others, it'll mean slightly less mileage to catch America's preeminent songwriter.

Jon Bream, Star Tribune critic:

1 "Barbie" music on the Academy Awards. Ryan Gosling's kenormous presentation of "I'm Just Ken" was an overflowing delight, from the outrageous outfits to the elaborate choreography to the winking cheekiness to the cool cameos by Slash on guitar and producer/songwriter Mark Ronson on bass. That was easily the high point of the Oscars, though the juxtaposition of Billie Eilish's mesmerizingly understated performance of "What Was I Made For?" and her youthfully exuberant reaction to winning best original song was a major moment, too. (Loved her comment about her choir teacher: "You didn't like me, but you were good at your job!")

2 Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra, the Dakota. It was party time New Orleans style ⁦with the fashionable trombonist and his brassy ensemble featuring the terrific vocal stylings of Tonya Boyd-Cannon. They triumphed with several festive originals and distinctive readings of George Gershwin, Count Basie, Nina Simone and Fats Domino.

3 Peso Pluma, Rolling Stone cover story. Journalist Julyssa Lopez offers an illuminating portrait of the rising musica mexicana star, discussing such issues as his streetwise corridos tumbados detailing the Mexican underworld. He's intriguing but elusive, an adventurer who proclaims: "I don't consider myself a normal person. I'm crazy. I'm not saying that as a joke. Mentally, I'm crazy — the ideas I have, the songs we do. But I think craziness is part of genius." Pluma performs May 28 at Target Center.

