STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
David Perron, St. Louis: The pesky right winger scored three power-play goals.
Ville Husso, St. Louis: Posted a shutout in his first playoff game with 37 saves.
Torey Krug, St. Louis: The defenseman ran a nifty power play and had three assists.
BY THE NUMBERS
0-4 The Wild's all-time record in Game 1 playoff games at home.
0-for-6 The Wild on the power play.
116 Playoff games for Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury before he faced his first penalty shot. Ivan Barbashev missed.