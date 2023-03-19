Bloomington police are seeking the public's help in finding Aaron Heikkila, a Bloomington man whose family has not heard from him in several days.
A Twitter message posted by police Saturday said that Heikkila, 37, may be driving a 2018 white Subaru Crosstrek with Minnesota license plate AUN558,
He left all of his belongings in his Bloomington apartment, police said.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Heikkila is a senior security engineer at ProCircular, an Iowa-based cybersecurity consulting company.
Anyone who has information about Heikkila's whereabouts or has seen his vehicle should call 952-563-4975.