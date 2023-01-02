GREEN BAY, Wis. — The momentum swings during the Vikings' 41-17 loss to the Packers on Sunday followed the legs of Vikings kicker Greg Joseph, who missed two field goals for his first blunders since Thanksgiving, and Packers punter Pat O'Donnell, whose first attempt was blocked by safety Josh Metellus.

Metellus, who also blocked the Giants' final punt in the Dec. 24 win over New York, became the first NFL player since Bears safety Anthony Marshall in 1995 to block punts in back-to-back games. Metellus credited edge rushers Patrick Jones and D.J. Wonnum for opening the lane up the middle.

"Them big guys up front did a great job," Metellus said. "I'm just the one reaping the benefit. We've had that rush in for a while, been waiting for the right time to run it."

Not even 90 seconds had run off the game clock in the first quarter after the blocked punt when Packers kick returner Keisean Nixon had a 105-yard return for a touchdown. Receiver Jalen Nailor appeared to veer off course on the coverage team, opening a hole in the middle.

"Looked like we might've got out of one of our interior run lanes," coach Kevin O'Connell said. "It did open up right in the middle of the field, which is exactly what you don't want."

Long snapper Andrew DePaola said, to his knowledge, the snap and hold were solid on Joseph's missed field goals from 46 and 50 yards away. Joseph had made 21 straight kicks, including a 21-yard field goal in the first quarter, before the two misses.

Joseph's 46-yard try was his first missed field goal from inside 50 yards this season.

Sullivan, Smith return

Edge rusher Za'Darius Smith declined interview requests before the game, and didn't want to talk to reporters after he failed to sack or hit Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the loss. Smith, cornerback Chandon Sullivan and assistant coaches Mike Pettine and Mike Smith were among the former Packers employees with extra energy against their former team. After the final whistle, Smith was one of the first players leaving the field.

"It was a little emotional, just because I spent the last three years here," Sullivan said. "We had a goal and we fell short."

O'Connell included Smith and Sullivan — who each played three seasons in Green Bay — in the pregame coin toss at midfield along with team captains running back Dalvin Cook and fullback C.J. Ham.

"[O'Connell] knows how personal it can be when you get in certain situations like this," Sullivan said.

'Making you pay'

The Vikings committed a season-worst four turnovers between quarterback Kirk Cousins' three interceptions, including one on a contested throw to tight end T.J. Hockenson, and a lost fumble when Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark got through right guard Ed Ingram. The Packers now have at least one takeaway in 10 straight games — the longest active streak in the league.

Green Bay scored four touchdowns, including the 75-yard interception return for a touchdown by Packers safety Darnell Savage, off Minnesota's turnovers.

"They do a good job of making you pay for it," Cousins said. "That was certainly the case."

Etc.