Like the millennial answer to David Lee Roth rejoining Van Halen, Blink-182 has announced a 2023 reunion tour with its original co-leader Tom DeLonge, the U.S. leg of which will kick off at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on May 4.

DeLonge will rejoin Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker on their first tour in almost a decade starting in March in Central and South America. The pop-punkers — one of the last rock bands to garner mass success via MTV with their goofy music videos — also have a new song coming Friday, titled "Edging."

Ever the jokesters, the "All the Small Things" and "I Miss You" hitmakers announced their reunion by issuing a funny double entendre-filled video that is way too lewd to post on this family-friendly news site. Suffice it to say it looks the fellas are ready to have some fun together again.

Tickets to the St. Paul show go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster, following some pre-sale options that begin Wednesday. The tour promoter Live Nation is not letting the public know ahead of time what ticket prices are going to be in the publicly owned arena. Baltimore punk band Turnstile will open.

DeLonge officially quit Blink-182 in 2015, in part to focus on his other band Angels & Airwaves. Hoppus and Barker continued to tour without him, recruiting the Sammy Hagar of pop/punk, Matt Skiba, who apparently is now free to return to his previous band the Alkaline Trio.