A 1971 building that houses bathrooms in Blaine's Aquatore Park will be razed to make room for a new bandshell.

City Council members, Anoka County commissioners, Blaine city staff and members of the Blaine Festival Committee plan to participate in a ceremonial groundbreaking at 3:30 p.m. Thursday to kick of the project.

The 10,000-square-foot facility at 9191 NE. Lincoln St. is a partnership between the city and the Blaine Festival, the suburb's annual summer shindig featuring music, carnival rides and food the last weekend of June.

The nonprofit festival is contributing about $1 million toward the facility, which will have a stage, restrooms, meeting space and storage rooms. The city will cover the remaining $3 million.

Construction will begin the week of July 17, with plans to have it complete by next year's Blaine Festival.