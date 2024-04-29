Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

When the spring installment of Black Fashion Week MN rolls around May 3-11, founder Natalie Morrow aims to give local designers time in the limelight that she feels has been a long time coming.

"My goal is to bring attention to the fact that we have fashion, we have designers and models from Minnesota who are super-talented," she said. "We hope that the industry as well as the community will purchase clothing from them and support them."

For Black Fashion Week, which takes place in spring and fall, Morrow tries to keep it fresh. While this spring show will bring back the popular, dressed-to-impress Minnesota Met Gala and will spotlight established artists, themed events and up-and-coming designers are also part of the lineup.

"We definitely want to show the versatility of these designers," Morrow said. "Some are emphasizing upcycling and reuse, and I think that's a great thing to think about."

Looking to check out spring week for yourself? Here is the roster of events (for more information, visit facebook.com/bfwmn):

THE LOOKS OF LUXURY: Fine automobiles and fashion merge with runway looks. Featuring local designers Alexis Brazil's "Lexurie" collection and designer/drag personality Julia Starr ("Sew Fierce" Season 2 contestant). (7 p.m. May 3. Starting at $25. Hewing Hotel, 300 Washington Av. N., Mpls. eventbrite.com)

BLACK GIRL MAGIC FASHION SHOW: Looks by KPalace, Dolly the Designer and more. (6:30 p.m. May 9. $30-$50. The Neu Neu, 514 N. 3rd St., Mpls. eventbrite.com)

THE STREETS ARE WATCHIN': A runway show with fashions by various designers including YNC Fashion, FRM Merch and Wet by Bre. (7 p.m. May 10. $25-$50. W. Mpls – The Foshay, 821 Marquette Av. S., Mpls. eventbrite.com)

MINNESOTA MET GALA: Dress to impress with the theme "Be Iconic, Be Wowed." (4 p.m. May 11. $30-$150. American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Av. S., Mpls. eventbrite.com)

Melissa Walker contributed to this report.