Here's some of the homegrown talent returning to the state to demonstrate their skills at Target Center.

Sara Scalia

Indiana • 5-10 • senior • guard

In her second season at Indiana, Scalia — a Stillwater native who played three seasons with the Gophers — moved from being a top reserve to a starter. The result is her best season yet, with a career high in three-point shooting (43.8%). Her ability to hit the long ball — she has a multitude of games with three or more three-pointers made — is a strong compliment to Mackenzie Holmes' inside play.

Indiana guard Sara Scalia is a three-pointer threat after playing three seasons for the Gophers. Shari L. Gross, Star Tribune

Mallory Heyer

Gophers • 6-1 • sophomore • wing

Heyer might be the Gophers' most consistent player, one who can almost always be relied upon to score around 10 points and pull down eight rebounds a game. Her defensive flexibility is a big plus, too. She's in the top five in the Big Ten in rebounding, and her long-range shooting is crucial for the Gophers.

Mallory Heyer's consistency and versatility, on offense and defense, have been important to the Gophers. RENEE JONES SCHNEIDER, Star Tribune

Amaya Battle

Gophers • 5-11 • sophomore • point guard

Battle, the former Hopkins star, is third on the Gophers in scoring (10.8) and rebounding (4.6) and is first on the team and third in the Big Ten Conference in assists (5.5). The loss of Mara Braun to injury put a lot more on Battle's shoulders, including the task of going against the opponents' best perimeter defender.

Gophers point guard Amaya Battle is third in the Big Ten in assists (5.5 per game) and has taken on additional responsibilities after the injury to Mara Braun. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

Adalia McKenzie

Illinois • 5-10 • junior • guard

The Illini's season has been something of a disappointment, with a slow start to both the nonconference and Big Ten seasons. But the former Park Center star has still averaged in double figures in scoring (10.7), as well as nearly five rebounds and better than two assists per game.

Illinois guard Adalia McKenzie, a former Park Center star, has been averaging 10.7 points and nearly five rebounds for the Illini. Cliff Jette, Associated Press

Ronnie Porter

Wisconsin • 5-4 • sophomore • guard

A reserve as a freshman from St. Paul Como Park, Porter moved into the starting lineup this season and averaged about 10 points, rebounded well (better than 5.5 per game) and had better than 4.3 assists per game. Her quickness is vital to the Badgers' perimeter defense.

Wisconsin guard Ronnie Porter's quickness is crucial to the Badgers' perimeter defense and rebounds well for her size (5-4). Abbie Parr, Associated Press



