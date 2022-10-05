Tap the bookmark to save this article.

1. Ohio State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten): After hammering Rutgers, the Buckeyes begin a stretch of Michigan State, Iowa and Penn State.

2. Michigan (5-0, 2-0): Wolverines outrushed Iowa 172-35. They should run all over Indiana.

3. Penn State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten): Workmanlike 17-7 win over Northwestern didn't earn style points, but it's not a loss. Nittany Lions have a bye week to prepare for a trip to Michigan.

4. Maryland (4-1, 1-1): Terps shut out Michigan State in the second half, and now are host to Purdue in an important matchup for both teams.

5. Illinois (4-1, 1-1): After a 34-10 rout of Badgers in Madison, Fighting Illini have their "Orange Out'' game against Iowa. A win would make a big statement in the West race.

6. Purdue (3-2, 1-1): Boilers forced the Gophers into uncharacteristic mistakes. They'll see if that formula works at College Park.

7. Gophers (4-1, 1-1): Bye week comes at a good time for the heart and soul of the offense, running back Mohamed Ibrahim, to heal. They need to fine-tune their game with trips to Illinois and Penn State up next.

8. Iowa (3-2, 1-1): How big is the game at Illinois? Hawkeyes still have Ohio State, Purdue, Wisconsin and Minnesota on the schedule.

9. Wisconsin (2-3, 0-2): Gutsy move in firing Paul Chryst, who won 72% of his games. Interim coach Jim Leonhard has a chance to lead the Badgers on a productive run and earn the full-time job.

10. Michigan State (2-3, 0-2): The bad news: Spartans have been outscored 100-48 in three straight losses. The worse news: Now they face Ohio State.

11. Nebraska (2-3, 1-1): Interim coach Mickey Joseph made his mark in the win over Indiana. Winnable game at Rutgers is next.

12. Indiana (3-2, 1-1): After the loss to Nebraska, the Hoosiers face a daunting path to bowl eligibility.

13. Rutgers (3-2, 0-2): With Huskers and Hoosiers next on the schedule, Scarlet Knights can see an opportunity.

14. Northwestern (1-4, 1-1): Game effort in 17-7 loss to Penn State. Wildcats need to take advantage of a Wisconsin team in transition.