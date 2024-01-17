Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Big Ten men's basketball power rankings

1. Purdue (16-2, 5-2) – Boilermakers lost their No. 1 ranking nationally, but Zach Edey's 30-point, 20-rebound game vs. Penn State and 33-point, 14-rebound game vs. Indiana keeps them on top of the power rankings.

2. Wisconsin (13-4, 5-1) – Badgers couldn't stay unbeaten in Big Ten play falling at Penn State. But road wins at Ohio State and Michigan State were impressive.

3. Illinois (12-4, 3-2) – The third Big Ten team ranked in the top 25 still has a lot to prove playing without suspended star Terrence Shannon Jr., but the pieces are there to stay relevant in the title race.

4. Northwestern (12-4, 3-2) – The Wildcats need another marquee win to go with the Purdue upset to make a case to be a title contender.

5. Indiana (12-6, 4-3) – The Hoosiers got clobbered against rival Purdue, but their frontcourt can hang with anyone not named Zach Edey.

6. Iowa (11-6, 3-3) – The Hawkeyes can score with anyone in the Big Ten and found their frontcourt with Ben Krikke and Owen Freeman.

7. Nebraska (13-4, 3-3) – Don't overreact, Gophers fans. You beat the Huskers, but they also have wins against Purdue, Indiana and Michigan State.

8. Maryland (11-6, 3-3) – Terrapins are another team that lost to the Gophers, but they have an impressive road win at Illinois that sets them apart.

9. Ohio State (12-5, 2-4) – The Buckeyes seemed to be reeling with three straight losses, but the talent is there to turn things around quickly.

10. Michigan State (10-7, 2-4) – Winning six of the last eight games, the Spartans picked up momentum after the worst start since Tom Izzo's first season.

11. Gophers (12-5, 3-3) – Dawson Garcia has scored 30 points twice this season, but Ben Johnson's team lost both times. They need other consistent options.

12. Penn State (9-9, 3-4) – The Nittany Lions got their first signature win of the Mike Rhoades era with the upset Tuesday over No. 11 Wisconsin at home.

13. Michigan (7-10, 2-4) – Juwan Howard's Fab Five teammates showing up a Crisler Arena to support his team in a win vs. Ohio State was a special moment.

14. Rutgers (9-7, 1-4) – Scarlet Knights have just one Big Ten win this season, but they weren't expected to be this bad.