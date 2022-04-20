College basketball's best players and teams will be back in Minneapolis soon after the success of the NCAA Women's Final Four.

The Big Ten basketball tournament will be played at the Target Center for women next season and for men and women in 2024, the league announced Wednesday.

Minneapolis made its mark in big-time hoops again this year with one of the most anticipated Final Fours for women in years, which ended with South Carolina defeating Connecticut in the NCAA title game on April 4 at Target Center.

The Big Ten hopes to recapture some of that same enthusiasm when Target Center hosts back-to-back conference women's tournaments March 1-5 next season and March 6-10 in 2024.

Chicago hosts the Big Ten men's basketball tournament next year, but that event will make its Minneapolis debut after the women's tourney during the 2023-24 season on March 13-17 at Target Center.

Starting in 2025, the Big Ten will select locations for the tournaments on a two-year rotation, and the men's and women's events could continue to be held in the same city, as will happen in Minneapolis in 2024.

"We just feel there's a lot of natural energy and synergy that's built from one tournament to the next," Diana Sabau, the Big Ten's Deputy Commissioner & Chief Sports Officer said. "That's a new format moving forward as we keep building on success of our championships and our tournaments."

The Big Ten football championship game will be played in Indianapolis in 2023 and 2024, the league also announced Wednesday.

Request for proposals (RFPs) were sent to the Big Ten from a wide range of cities within the footprint of the conference. A group comprised of athletic directors, senior woman administrators and faculty representatives from all 14 Big Ten schools voted recently to bring both of the league's basketball tournaments to the Twin Cities for the first time.

"We are thrilled to bring the Big Ten Basketball Tournaments to Minneapolis," Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said in a statement. "Minneapolis has a strong history of hosting exceptional events such as the recent NCAA Women's Final Four, and also features world-class venues and an outstanding base of Big Ten alumni and fans."

Former Hopkins star Paige Bueckers leading UConn past Stanford in the national semifinals this season captured the attention of the sports world, especially young athletes across the state of Minnesota and beyond.

Gophers women's basketball coach Lindsay Whalen knows how much the city and state can rally around women's hoops. Fans came out in full force to support her Minnesota Lynx teams during WNBA championship runs and the Gophers during their Final Four berth.

"I think Minneapolis is the perfect city to host the next two years of the Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament and I'm thrilled for our fans to have this opportunity to enjoy the highest level of women's college basketball," Whalen said in a statement. "We've seen when women's sports are supported, as they are in Minnesota, they can bring in massive audiences."

In 2019, U.S. Bank Stadium hosted the NCAA Men's Final Four with Virginia defeating Texas Tech in a thrilling overtime game for the national championship.

Warren, who spent years as a head administrator with the Vikings, was excited to see Minnesota get another opportunity to showcase why hoops means so much to local sports fans.

"We look forward to creating new memories and experiences for our student-athletes, coaches, and member institutions," Warren added, "further expanding our fanbase, cultivating relationships with the business community, and fostering a positive and lasting impact on the Twin Cities."