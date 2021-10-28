GAME OF THE WEEK

Bethel at St. Olaf, 1 p.m., Saturday: Bethel (6-1), ranked No. 14 in Division III, has a four-game winning streak going into the MIAC inter-division matchup in Northfield, Minn. Bethel leads the Skyline Division while the Oles (4-3) are second in the Northwoods.

WEEK 9 STORYLINES

• Hamline and Macalester will meet for the 121st time on Saturday in a series that began in 1887. It will be the first football game in the history of the MIAC, which was formed in 1920, to feature two Black head coaches — Macalester's KiJuan Ware and Hamline's Chip Taylor.

• The first Division II regional rankings were announced this week. Augustana, tied with Wayne State for the lead in the NSIC South Division, is the top-ranked team in Super Region Four, which is made up of teams from the NSIC, Rocky Mountain, Lone Star and Great Northwest Athletic conferences. Three other NSIC teams are ranked in the region Top 10 — No. 6 Bemidji State (the NSIC North leader), No. 7, Wayne State and No. 10 Minnesota Duluth. Seven teams from each region advance to the Division II playoffs. The first Division III regional rankings will be announced next week.

• Carleton is 6-1 for the first time since 1992 and has clinched its first winning season since 2008.The Knights play Gustavus on Saturday and St. John's next weekend.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Seth Morem, DE, St. John's: The senior from Red Wing leads the MIAC with 7½ sacks and leads the Johnnies with 11½ tackles-for-loss. Morem had three sacks last week.

Malik Williams, WR, Bemidji State: The senior from Lake Worth, Fla. has 12 touchdowns among his 37 receptions. Williams is the first in BSU history with multiple TD catches in four consecutive games.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Blocked punts returned for touchdowns by Northwestern (St. Paul) in its 45-28 victory over Westminster.

2 MIAC football titles won by Carleton — in 1924 and 1992.

74 Career touchdown passes — a school record — for Northern State's Hunter Trautman, who is a grad student from St. Francis.