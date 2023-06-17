Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Benilde-St. Margaret's scored four straight goals in a second half — three by junior Maggie Graczyk — to rally past Edina 11-10 in the girls lacrosse championship game at Stillwater High School.

Edina led 9-7 midway through the second half before Benilde went on its fateful run. The Hornets cut the deficit to a singe goal in Mary Velner's fourth goal of the game with 2:25 remaining, but Edina failed to mount an attack after that.

It's the first state championship for Benilde-St. Margaret's (17-2). Edina finished 16-3.