A Belle Plaine man was identified Thursday as the man who allegedly shot and killed a father and son before taking his own life Feb. 1 in Bloomington.

Police Chief Booker Hodges said Richard B. Myre Jr., 44, turned the gun on himself after killing Dale Kenneth Dahmen, 55, and his son, Dominick Kenneth Dahmen, 25, both of Buffalo, Minn.

Myre was involved in stock market trading with the father and son, which led to the shooting, the chief said.

Myre arrived in a black pickup truck around 4:15 p.m. at the parking lot of the France Place business center, near where France Avenue crosses Interstate 494. About eight minutes later, the Dahmens arrived in a minivan.

The father and son got into Myre's pickup, with the elder Dahmen in the front passenger seat and his son in the back. Around 5:47 p.m., there was "commotion" in the vehicle, and Myre pulled out a handgun and shot the father twice, killing him, Hodges said.

A struggle ensued between Myre and the younger Dahmen, before Myre allegedly shot him seven times. He then killed himself, Hodges said. Ten empty bullet casings were located in the pickup, along with Myre's gun, the chief said.

Hodges said federal investigators are looking into possible financial crimes involving the three men. He asked that anyone who might have been defrauded by them to contact Bloomington police at 952-563-4900 in order to forward information to investigators.

The men did not have a connection to Bloomington and were only meeting there, Hodges said.

The chief also offered condolences to the families of the three.

"Three people are dead; regardless of the circumstances surrounding it, it's a tragedy," Hodges said.