Beleaguered iMedia Brands has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after failing to dig itself out of debt by selling its Eden Prairie headquarters.

The parent company of shopping network ShopHQ and women's clothing retailer Christopher & Banks said in a bankruptcy filing this week it defaulted on a key loan. Its assets add up to $272.6 million. However, its debts amount to $373.7 million, the filing said.

There have been numerous signs throughout the last several months that iMedia was in dire straits. Last week, it was sent a notice by the Nasdaq stock market that it was out of compliance for failure to file its Form 10-Q needed to report its quarterly earnings in time. Last month, it received another non-compliance because it delayed filing its annual report.

The company had until July 3 to let Nasdaq know of a plan to get back into compliance.

On April 24, Nasdaq moved iMedia to one of its lower-tier markets because its stock price remained under $1 a share for months.

In a filing Friday with the Securities and Exchange Commission in regard to the bankruptcy, the company said trading of its common stock will be suspended as of July 10 and it plans to file with the SEC to have their stock removed from Nasdaq.

"The company cautions that trading in the company's common stock during the pendency of the Chapter 11 cases is highly speculative and poses substantial risks," the filing said.

iMedia is officially incorporated in the state of Delaware and filed its bankruptcy papers there.

A Chapter 11 bankruptcy is considered a reorganization, and the company may continue to operate its business while the case moves through the court. Creditors of the company can than vote on that plan.

Earlier this year, iMedia conducted a sales leaseback agreement for its Eden Prairie headquarters and a Kentucky distribution center. The delay in that process contributed to the company missing deadlines for quarterly and annual filings with the SEC.

The sale/leaseback deal on April 12 raised $48 million for the company but it still faced significant problems with outstanding corporate debt. Also in April, iMedia hired the investment banking firm Lincoln International to help it restructure its asset-based lending revolving line of credit.